Graciela Orozco turns off her light, that’s how the show says goodbye

Graciela Orozco says goodbye to the film, TV and theater actress | Instagram

Graciela Orozco, with more than 50 years of experience at the forefront of the spotlight, left at the age of 86, the causes that would have caused her d3c3so being unknown until now.

The Mexican actress, Graciela Orozco, was fired amid some condolences first by the National Association of Actors (ANDA) who confirmed the news.

The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague, Graciela Orozco, a member of our union. Rest in peace, reads the message they shared through Twitter.

Graciela Orozco says goodbye to the film, TV and theater actress. Photo: Capture Twitter.



For her part, the star’s manager, Stephanie Ripstein, also dedicated a message to the memory of the actress and “cultural promoter“Through a statement posted on his Instagram account:

“She joins the sorrow that overwhelms the family of the First Actress, Graciela Orozco, who left today to meet with the creator. Our deepest condolences to her relatives, Itzimná, Fernando and Rodrigo. A woman of unparalleled talent, extraordinary teacher, but above all things, a fighter woman, always with a smile, advice or a word of encouragement,” reads the publication.

Likewise, the message continues to highlight the importance that Grace Orozco, left in many of the hearts of all those who lived or collaborated at some point with her.

Graciela Orozco, who not only left her mark on multiple occasions, in various media, but most importantly, in the hearts of those who knew her! Receive our deepest condolences to her family. Now the sky will enjoy her, concludes the extensive composition.

The participations of the born in the state of Tlaxcala, are recently counted in television productions and in cinema with some films like “the gift of god“, “Euthanasia Club”, “La Zebra”, “Sugar Kisses”, to mention a few…

May she rest in peace, the grandmother of “Lo que callamos las mujeres”, Rest in peace “Excellent actress, rest in peace”, and another great actor who went ahead on the road are read in some of the condolences on social networks.

The “playwright“, a native of Chiautempan and born on November 24, 1935, studied at the theater art school of the National Institute of Fine Arts (NBA) under the baton of teachers such as Salvador Novo, Seki Sano, Ludwik Margules, and Ignacio Retes, according to his representative agency.

Graciela Orozco’s career on Mexican public television includes spots on TV Educativa and Channel 11. She eventually joined the ranks of the company Televisa and TV Azteca, where she collaborated on soap operas such as “The Sanchezes“, and some unitary programs among which are: “Everyone his saint”.

The also colleague of group ARGOS, Telemundo and HBO, participated in the radio world as an actress and announcer in the beginnings of Radio Educación, in the radio station of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Radio UNAM, especially in radio soap operas.