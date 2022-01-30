HAALAND ANSWERED: Who is going to win this UEFA Champions League?

The UEFA Champions League is a tournament of details. And although -almost- any qualified to KO rounds has options to lift the trophy, Erling Haland sees 3 teams as the top candidates.

In interview with Sky Sports, the Norwegian forward put his chips to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG and Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

There are other very strong teams, like Bayern Munich and Chelsea. However, consider that the champion will come out of The whites, The Sky Blues or The Parisians.

THE CANDIDATES TO WIN THE HAALAND CHAMPIONS

“Who will win the UEFA Champions League”, They Asked. And the winner of the Golden Boy replied: “I think that one of Manchester City, PSG or Real Madrid will win the Champions League.”

Manchester City (England).

PSG (France).

Real Madrid (Spain).

Well, let’s see how the Borussia Dortmund scorer is doing in his forecast. From the outset, one of their favorites will be out in the round of 16. Let’s not forget that PSG and Real Madrid will meet in the most anticipated tie in February/March.

Undefeated data. Manchester City and PSG have never been able to win the European Cup. Both have already played in the final, but they still cannot sit on the throne.

Did you know…? Real Madrid have already won the UEFA Champions League under Carlo Ancelotti. It happened in 2014. The Tenth.