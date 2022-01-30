He changed to the teeth! Famous Televisa actor wants to be Pedro Infante in a bioseries

Mexico City.- Classic stories and emblematic characters will be the new television bet during 2022 and 2023 in Mexico. This intention was demonstrated in the content presentation made by Televisa in 2021, where he highlighted the confirmation of projects inspired by Maria Felix Y Pedro Infante.

After this, the television station announced that it will carry out some castings to find the actor who will give life to Pedro Infante in what will be his biographical series. And one of those who dreams of embodying the Mexican idol is the former academic, Raul Sandoval.

This was revealed by the singer and actor born in Mexicali, Lower California, who in an interview for the magazine TV Notes He detailed how he prepares to win the role.

I watch all his movies and documentaries to learn his gestures and movements; I want to do things well and look like him,” he said.

Raúl even asked the dentist Ivanovich to give him the same smile as Infante, so he underwent digital studies to see if the gold movie legend’s teeth fit his face.

After whitening your teeth and making them squarer with the help of veneers, the final result was positive and now the 43-year-old artist says he is happy to be a little more like the interpreter of My darling.

It took us about 8 months, but I am fascinated and very happy with the result, I can tell you that I do look like Pedro Infante. I did this with great respect, I do not intend to be his imitator, no one can ever replace Pedro Infante,” he said.

Raúl Sandoval concluded by saying: “I want to win the role because I admire him a lot, but if I don’t stay, I’m sure the producers will choose very well.”

Source: TV Notes, El Heraldo and El Universal