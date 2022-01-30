Here’s to another crazy weekend: The NFL Conference Finals

Last week, the NFL gave its fans the best Divisional Round of history, with four electrifying games that were defined until the last play and that kept alive four teams that dream of playing the Super Bowl.

In the American Conference are the candidates Kansas City Chiefs and his mega star, the quarterback patrick mahomeswho prevailed in the duel of gunmen against a sensational Josh Allen who did not lend the ball in extra time in the match against the buffalo bills.

Now he will have to solve another meeting that promises wholesale pyrotechnics, because in front of him will be the Cincinnati Bengals and the most dangerous Joe Burrowwho, despite suffering nine captures, knew how to fight to eliminate the Tennessee Titansseeded number one in the conference.

In the National, the picture looks even more even, since we will have a divisional clash when the Los Angeles Rams receive the San Francisco 49erswho have completely taken the measure with six straight wins over the Angelenos.

Despite this, the 49ers they cannot be trusted, Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t lived up to its defense and special teams, key units to dramatically eliminate the Green Bay Packers with everything and the star Aaron Rodgers in a cold Lambeau Field.

But what can you expect from these? two parties?

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

The chiefs They are the top favorites to win the superbowl and they have patrick mahomesthe quarterback called to dominate the NFL the next decade and it is that in four years as a starter he will play his fourth Conference Finalbut the Bengals They will not be an easy rival because they even fell to them in the regular season and at Arrowhead.

Mahomes He already has a championship ring and without a doubt he is thirsty for revenge after the crushing defeat he suffered last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but for this he will have to work hard and not trust his defense, especially in the secondary, because they were beaten by Allen and the receptors of Bills. His arm must carry the equipment and men like Byron Pringle, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill You’ll have whites to spare.

For their part, the Cincinnati Bengals They arrive with high morale after two wins in a row, the first in the postseason since 1991 and they can aspire to take one more if they can adjust their offensive line, since it allowed nine sacks to their quarterback. Before the linemen Kansas they won’t be able to afford that luxury if they want to give Joe Burrow the time to find the explosives Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Hiigins.

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Transmission: ESPN and Channel 5

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Contrary to the American, in the National Conference we will see a face to face between two experienced quarterbacks who crave their first trophy vince lombardi (Garoppolo as the starter, since he was already champion with the patriots from Tom Brady) and for this they need to overcome adversity if they want to keep their franchises alive.

For the ramsthe field marshal matthew stafford has looked solid, earning his first two playoff wins this season after spending his career with the Detroit Lions. Now with weapons like Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. has a good chance of playing at SoFi Stadium in the Super Bowl. In addition, he will have the support of key defensive pieces who will try to force the errors of San Francisco. Aaron Donald and Von Miller will go for Garoppolo’s head and Jalen Ramsey will command the high school to dry the gambusinos.

doThe big problem of the Rams? They go before their biggest coconut: The San Francisco 49ers They have won their last six games against The Angelsso play for the vince lombardi doesn’t sound crazy, even if it has to be with Jimmy Garoppolowho barely averages 146 yards in his postseason career, but based on his running game and his formidable defense, they have knocked down the Cowboys and packers. What’s more, Deebo Samuel is playing at an exceptional level, although he ended up very beaten in Green Bay and that could be a key factor.

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 5:30 p.m. Central Mexico time

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Transmission: Fox Sports and Channel 5

