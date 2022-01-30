How can the metaverse help the food industry?

Cryptocurrencies and the food industry may not seem like the most intuitive pairing: one grounded in the digital realm and the other firmly rooted in the physical.. But going back to the early days of cryptocurrencies, the first real use case for Bitcoin (BTC) was related to food. On May 22, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz enacted the first documented BTC trading transaction, purchasing two Papa John’s pizzas for the princely sum of 10,000 BTC.

That day is now enshrined in the crypto calendar as Bitcoin Pizza Day. Itself, the event ended up becoming an annual celebration with restaurant chains and cryptocurrency firms taking advantage of the marketing opportunities. However, in addition to marking Bitcoin’s debut as a medium of exchange, Bitcoin Pizza Day also kicked off cryptocurrency’s relationship with the food sector, one that is beginning to flourish and will further solidify as Web3 and the metaverse take over. the control.

The insatiable appetite of cryptocurrencies for food

Despite Bitcoin Pizza Day, the cryptocurrency world has always seemed to embrace food-related fads. Take a look at any list of “dead coins” and you’ll find plenty of examples of culinary-sounding tokens, including Baconbitscoin, Onioncoin, and Barbequecoin. Pizzacoin even continues to appear on Coinmarketcap.

Like most projects that jumped on the initial coin offering (ICO) bandwagon, these tended to be tokens without any underlying technology behind them.. However, the advent of the DeFi era brought a new batch of food-related protocols, many of which thrive to this day: SushiSwap and PancakeSwap being the most obvious examples.

Names aside, over the years between the ICO craze and the 2021 bull market, there have been many other developments in the convergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and the food industry. Food traceability is an area that has proven ripe for disruption. Solutions like IBM’s Food Trust are often associated with groceries, such as Nestlé and Carrefour, but the company has also worked with a California seafood restaurant chain to bring more transparency to the origins and treatment of its menu items before. before they arrive at the table.

However, it is in the customer relationship where blockchain and cryptocurrencies stand out in the food service industry. In recent years, and particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, restaurants have become increasingly distanced from their customers, thanks to the growing dominance of platforms like Uber Eats. No wonder: the platform model had already disrupted industries from private transportation (Uber) to hotels (Airbnb) to music (Spotify).

Applied to the restaurant industry, the platform model means that technology companies take charge of the customer relationship, including the payment process, data handling and loyalty programs. Food operators are relegated to the background so that their product is the only part that ends up visible to the consumer. Perhaps the most damaging thing is that trusting a platform can increase the price of food by 90%.

Restoring the balance

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies can now increasingly restore balance by facilitating a direct connection between restaurants and their customers. A blockchain-based marketplace for food operators provides a similar, easy-to-use one-stop shop for finding a variety of menu options, but allows the customer and restaurateur to interact freely, with merchants having full autonomy over their menus, prices, and options. terms. This means that consumers pay merchants directly, without falling into the hands of a third party controller. Rather, third parties function as infrastructure providers for restaurateurs and food stores, giving them the tools to run their online store on its merits.

However, the ecosystem at present is still only at a fraction of its full potential, which will be realized as the shift to the metaverse accelerates.

Food in the metaverse? Surely there is no place for activities like eating that are so firmly anchored in the real world. Digital consumption has its limits. But as we increasingly live our lives in the digital sphere, the food industry will invariably move with the times.

So how will foodservice operators exist in the metaverse?

A rich culinary experience

The answer is: they already are, at least in some cases. for Halloween, American restaurant chain Chipotle has opened a virtual restaurant for Roblox players. Users who entered the restaurant had a spooky Halloween-themed experience and then received a promo code for a free burrito in the real world.

To a large extent, the progression of foodservice in the metaverse will be a continuation of a digitization journey that has already begun. Along with the platform model that takes care of delivery and takeout, it’s also becoming more common to start the online restaurant experience by researching options using Google or TripAdvisor. You can visit a restaurant’s website to view the menu or view pictures or even videos of the meals and the restaurant itself. Imagine watching your team play a big virtual game and seeing ads around the stadium for all the places you can eat afterward, just like in the physical stadium now.

Once the match is over and you’re hungry for takeout, you take your avatar to a virtual street food market where you can see the various operators and their menus, which are represented as virtual dishes. When you’re ready to order, you pay instantly with cryptocurrencies, and voila! Your food arrives at your door in real life within the next half hour.

Or let’s say you want to impress a special someone in your life with a nice meal at a high-end restaurant. You can choose your place and even your table based on a virtual tour. You can even chat with virtual chefs about the preparation and ingredients of a particular dish or explore the wine menu with a virtual sommelier who advises you on your food pairing options.

A smorgasbord of opportunities

All these scenarios are imagined only from the client side; from the restaurant side, the opportunities are enormous. For example, if someone reserves a table after a virtual tour, the restaurant could request that a reservation deposit be made in cryptocurrency using a smart contract-based escrow system. This would protect against one of the biggest problems in the restaurant industry: no-show reservations. If the person does not show up, the smart contract simply transfers the funds on deposit to the restaurant.

The food service industry has not necessarily benefited from how digital change has played out so far. However, blockchain and cryptocurrencies offer an opportunity to restore the relationship between food merchants and customers. Beyond that, the metaverse is poised to create unprecedented new value for the entire industry.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed here are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.