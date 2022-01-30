How do Fintech debit and credit cards work?

At present, the use of credit is becoming more and more widespread as Technological tools that allow many people to access financial services through your cell phone without having to do paperwork before a Bank or credit institution conventional. With these resources users can finally experience a financial inclusion with which they can begin to create a credit history in the Credit bureaureduce the use of cash and do online shopping.

If you use your credit card carefully you will achieve these goals and in the future you will have advantages such as access to more and better financial products. In addition to traditional bank cards, which include credit and debit schemes, users now have the ability to apply through a fintech company or fintech which is an option that brings you the following benefits:

Simple procedures. To apply for your credit card, you can do the process on the digital platform on the internet, or from the app of each of these companies, with easy-to-follow procedures, intuitive processes and without even needing to leave home.

Start your credit history. As these credit products have the same value as traditional bank cards, you find in these mechanisms the ideal way to start building a credit history, or restructure an existing one with these records that appear as non-bank credits in your Credit Bureau.

Collection of commissions. A characteristic that these financial companies usually share is that all those charges for cash withdrawal, account management, inquiries abroad, annuity or card replacement are generally not applied to these accounts.

Flexibility of services. Although some fintechs are limited to providing you with their banking plastic, there are firms that have other products at your fingertips such as financing through the Open Banking system to provide you with personalized loans and with preferential rates.

Security. In the plastics of this modality, sensitive data is usually omitted on the surface of the card, so that the PIN can be managed from your smartphone, as well as the locks and unlocks so that no one can use it and you can keep track of all your consumptions.

Customer Support. Another of the great attractions for people who have just joined the use of these financial services is that they can precisely contact the institution to receive advice or clarify doubts, in some cases with customer service 24 hours a day.

