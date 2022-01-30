How to get free internet on your mobile phone

Connect to the Internet for free (Photo: Andrea Warnecke/dpa)

Staying connected is paramount, so running out of WiFi network and mobile data service can be a problem. To connect to the Internet without having any of those options there is a simple trick.

said ruse has a prerequisite with which it is possible to obtain free Internet anywhere. We will tell you later along with the steps to follow to activate it.

Before continuing, it should be noted that this only applies when being with a friend or acquaintance who does have mobile data and without that requirement it will be impossible to connect. It should be noted that public networks can be used, but it is advisable to be careful with them since they are not secure and browsing could be being monitored by third parties, that is, there is information that is at risk of being stolen.

To use the data of your friend or acquaintance you must follow the following steps:

First the other person must enter the Settings and select the section connections or Mobile networks to activate the function Personal Wi-Fi zone or Network anchor.

Public Networks can be insecure (Photo: AndroidHelp)

After activating it the mobile will work as a modem that will share the data through a Wi-Fi network that has the name of the device and a password (which can be edited and viewed in that same section).

Later you can search the networks for the newly activated one, simply select and enter the password to start browsing without problems. Those who share must not forget that their data will be consumed faster and those who use it must consider that the network is not as strong as that of a traditional modem.

within the Settings You can also edit the cell phones that can be connected. To stop sharing, simply enter the section again. Mobile networks and select Deactivate.

Woman connected to WiFi with a computer and a mobile (Photo: Europa Press)

The MediaTek company has disclosed how it works 802.11be technology (WiFi 7 call), ensuring that It will hit the market in 2023 promising greater speed.

The processor manufacturer made the first public demo of what will be the next generation of Wi-Fi 7 wireless technology, which will reach people through different devices next year.

It is a new connectivity standard that was shown to customers and industry partners to “showcase the ultra-fast speeds and low latency of the technology,” as reported by the company in a statement.

WiFi networks continue to evolve (Photo: Pixabay)

After Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, this new protocol promises to deliver 4x faster connections, with extremely low latency. According to information published by ArXiv (an open repository of archives and academic articles) and Intel, it will offer at least 30 Gbps (Gigabits per second) per access point and up to 48 Gbps theoretically.

This bandwidth, 4 times higher than today’s close to 10 Gbps that we receive through Wi-Fi as we know it, will make a big difference to the high-bandwidth connections we’re used to. Thus, devices with WiFi 7 will connect to the Internet in a less congested spectrum, causing more stable connections.

In addition to improved performance, bandwidth and efficiency, Wi-Fi 7 will add new technologies such as MLO (Multi-Link Operation). It will technically allow the use of different channels within the connection, transmitting the same packets with low latency, using several bands at the same time.

