How to remove the search button from the bar in Windows 11

Can remove search button from windows 11 taskbar quickly, in just a few steps you can remove the magnifying glass icon if it bothers you, although the truth is that it is better to leave it in case at any time you want to search and you don’t know any alternative.

The windows 11 search button that you see in the taskbar is now placed next to the icon that opens the Start menu of the operating system and allows you to search for any type of system file, but it may be that you want to remove it and you can easily do that.

You just have to open the system settings to remove it from view, follow these steps:

Right click on an empty area of ​​the same task bar where there is no icon. Next, click on “taskbar settings”.

Inside, without moving from the “personalization” section, uncheck the “search” box, you will see that the icon disappears and you will be able to deactivate some more than those that appear in the list, specifically, 3 more since the Start menu icon cannot be eliminated.

The action is reversible, so you can put the search icon again whenever you want following the previous steps and activating the box of the corresponding button. Now, if you remove it now you will have to follow another procedure to do a search.

By not having the search button, now you will have to press the Windows + Q key combination as in Windows 10 or Windows + S also works for you, you will see that the search box opens to search for applications, files or whatever you need to find in Windows 11.

It’s simple remove search button in windows 11, you can always recover it whenever you want and the same steps are used to remove other buttons that appear in said bar, although it is best to keep them in sight in case at any time you do not remember the key combinations.

