HOY program receives host from another television station, replacement?

Things have not gone as everyone expected for Televisa’s morning show TODAY, Andrea Legarreta and Andrea Escalona they find each other infected and they had to leave the show, so there is a void in the production that had to be filled.

Well, for this reason they had to have special guests to cover this work, but the most surprising thing of all was when they saw the driver from another television station, specifically the program “The sun rises”.

That’s how it is, Mariana Ochoa is in charge of playing this role, at least this Thursday, surprising the public and causing them to wonder if it would be a replacement temporary or permanent.

It is most likely that he is only covering the hosts of this entertainment already mentioned, the companions were receiving it in an excellent way and with positive words, Internet users assured that Mariana and Tania is what he needed today, an excellent vibe.

It is not the first time that we see this actress participating in the Program, previously had the opportunity to participate as a judge on one of his Realities: “Los Chiquillos de Hoy”.

Mariana Ochoa in TODAY is one of the special guests this Thursday.



Of course, viewers prefer Andrea Legarreta or Andrea Escalona, ​​despite the fact that the latter has not been accepted by all viewers.

It is even believed that some of her peers don’t accept her that much either, but it is important to mention that she has been striving to do her best and has managed to win over many with her undeniable charisma.

