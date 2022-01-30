Hugo Pérez: “We are going to continue fighting”

The technician of the El Salvador national team, Hugo Perez He spoke at a press conference prior to his team’s duel against his counterpart from Honduras, a World Cup qualifying duel heading to Qatar 2022.

For the strategist, the match will not be easy, despite the fact that the Hondurans have not yet won in the octagonal.

“When a player plays for his country, no matter what position he is in, he wants to do what is best for his country, we don’t expect less because Honduras hasn’t won yet. It will be a difficult match, I hope it will be an open match for both of them. Neither they nor we have anything to lose. For football I hope it will be open”, he expressed.

Pérez pointed out that the Salvadoran team will go out in search of victory, and that as long as they have mathematical possibilities, they will continue fighting to obtain a ticket to Qatar.









“Until they tell me that mathematically we are out, I am not going to think like that. What happens is that Honduras and we are in a situation in which we would have to win all the games to have a chance; It is not impossible, but given the circumstances, how the octagonal has been managed and the teams that are up there, it is a bit difficult. From us, until we are out mathematically we will continue fighting”, he indicated.

The coach hopes to break this Sunday the losing streak of the Cuscatleco team in Catracha lands, since they have never won a game against Honduras as a visitor.

“I think so (on breaking the streak). I think that every period in which you have a negative period of not winning in a country, the day always comes when it has to be finalized, we hope that tomorrow will be for us, in football there is nothing written. We need to win, drawing does not help us much, neither for them, nor for us”, he declared.

Regarding his process as coach of the Blue, Pérez indicated that although they have taken important steps, they still have to continue working to have better results in the future.

“In general, what we have been seeding has been important, but we cannot forget that we have not been to the World Cup for 40 years, to go to one you cannot think that we can do it in eight months. We got into the octagon with the desire to do it, but when you are facing the teams that are above you, it becomes more difficult and we realize where we are. We have taken important steps forward, but for us to still have a foundation of what we want to do in the future, we have a lot of work ahead of us. We have taken important steps that have been good for our players, especially in the way we want or try to play”, said the coach.