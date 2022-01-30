If you are of European descent, you must watch this Netflix series

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 37 Views

In the weekend recommendations we bring you “a jewel of Netflix“, those proposals that have already been released for years, but that some distracted viewer has not yet found or that they can remember and meet again. It is a series by Juan José Campanella that premiered in 2006 for open television Argentina and that today is available on the ondemand platform.

Water Winds is the series of Netflix that makes the skin of any spectator bristle, but particularly of the children of european immigrants. It is that it allows us to see what our parents, grandparents or great-grandparents experienced when they left their land and put us in their shoes. It also touches those who are thinking of emigrating today or those who have already done so.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Neither sad nor wishful. Elizabeth Gutiérrez reacts on Instagram and looks spectacular

Smiling. Happy. Calm. Beautiful. Sexy. Elizabeth Gutierrez just posted in a video on Instagram and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved