If you are of European descent, you must watch this Netflix series

In the weekend recommendations we bring you “a jewel of Netflix“, those proposals that have already been released for years, but that some distracted viewer has not yet found or that they can remember and meet again. It is a series by Juan José Campanella that premiered in 2006 for open television Argentina and that today is available on the ondemand platform.

Water Winds is the series of Netflix that makes the skin of any spectator bristle, but particularly of the children of european immigrants. It is that it allows us to see what our parents, grandparents or great-grandparents experienced when they left their land and put us in their shoes. It also touches those who are thinking of emigrating today or those who have already done so.

This series available in Netflix tells in parallel the story of José Olaya, a Spanish miner who emigrated to Argentina in 1934, and the current life of his son, an Argentine architect who moved to Spain due to the 2001 crisis.

Reassemble, rebuild and continue, full of wounds, for new dreams. That raises the series of Juan José Campanella.

José Olaya, played in his youth by Ernesto Alterio, did not want to leave his country but an extreme situation forces him to “play America”. At only 19 years old, he took a false identity and sailed alone to Argentina. He never again saw his affections. He kissed her mother in the harbor that dark night and left her forever across the ocean. Argentina, a place of promise and in all its economic splendor, welcomed him to start from scratch to write his story.

Ernesto Olaya (Eduardo Blanco) is one of José’s children in Argentina. His father, a hardened old man but who never lost his tenderness (played by Héctor Alterio in old age), helps him financially so that he can travel to Spain, after suffering all the economic blows that the 2001 crisis in Argentina gave to the class. worker. He seeks to rebuild his life there, with a completely different reality than the one his father had but with absolutely similar feelings.

Water Winds is a gem of Netflix If you haven’t seen it, you shouldn’t miss it. even less if you are son of immigrants or if you are thinking of leaving the country. She will move you to tears.