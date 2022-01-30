In Argentina they criticize Colombia with everything and consider it almost eliminated from the World Cup

The journalist Martín Liberman spoke of the weak moment that the ‘tricolor’ team is experiencing.

The next rival of the Colombia selection will be Argentina, in what will be a very important duel for the ‘coffee growers’, since they are forced to score points and thus keep alive the hope of getting a place in the World Cup in Qatar.

The renowned Argentine journalist spoke about the Colombian team, Martin Liberman, who lamented the moment that the team led by the coach lives Reinaldo Wheel, but also almost eliminated it.

Through his YouTube channel and his Twitter account, the presenter assured that “Colombia never scores goals and it is impossible to dream like that. Peru was 4th and Colombia 6th (outside)”.

What’s more, Martin criticized the lack of goal Colombia and even dared to ensure that it is impossible to think about the World Cup.

“Involved, inserted in a harsh crisis. Colombia cannot find the goal and without goals, regardless of the qualities and qualities of their individuals, it is impossible to dream of the World Cup”.

And I add: “If I tell you that a team is still in the fight without having won any of its last six, it reflects the good start that the Colombian Soccer Team had, but the lousy and meager present. The chance to dream of the Qatar World Cup is almost nil if he doesn’t score goals: neither with Borja, nor with Zapata, nor with Muriel, nor with Falcao, nor with Borré, nor with James, who returned, the Rueda team can make a goal.

Here is the video of Martín Liberman talking about the Colombian National Team: