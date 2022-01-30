In what number were the places for each specialty sold out last year?

At MIR 2021half of the medical specialties were sold out before he chose the number 5,000, as reported by Medical Writing.
The first specialty to finish was Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgerywhich, with 51 places on offer, was closed in the MIR 836.
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery closed its quota MIR 2,638while Medical-Surgical Dermatologyclosed in the post 1,008, and Ophthalmology in 3,898.
The most demanded and the least
Cardiology, one of the most demanded specialties and the one that is always chosen by the first positions, closed in position 2,356. It was the most chosen specialty among the top ten students.
Anesthesiology and Resuscitation was no longer available in MIR 4006 and Digestive Apparatus in 4186.
the specialties less demanded last year by the candidates were Preventive medicine Y Work Medicinewho did not complete their quota until MIR 9,576 and 9,430.
The MIR 2021 closed with the applicant 9,854, who, in addition, chose the last square of Family and Community Medicine, specialty that the last 79 resident doctors on the list had to choose as it was the only one left.
Other specialties
Below is the number of MIR in which places were sold out last year of the specialties not mentioned above:
- Allergology 7,084
- clinical analysis 9,403
- Pathological anatomy 7,988
- Angiology and vascular surgery 4,628
- Clinical Biochemistry 8,771
- heart surgery 4,700
- General and digestive surgery 4,678
- Orthopedic and trauma surgery 4,253
- pediatric surgery 4,247
- Thoracic surgery 4,766
- Endocrinology and nutrition 4,713
- Clinical Pharmacology 8,621
- Geriatrics 9,402
- Hematology and hemotherapy 5,548
- Immunology 7,470
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation 6,339
- Intensive medicine 5,837
- Internal Medicine 6,276
- Nuclear medicine 7,791
- Microbiology and parasitology 9,183
- nephrology 5,489
- Pneumology 5,386
- Neurosurgery 4,088
- clinical neurophysiology 7,970
- Neurology 4,525
- Obstetrics and gynecology 4,585
- Medical Oncology 5,190
- radiation oncology 6,850
- Otorhinolaryngology 4,613
- Pediatrics 4,720
- Psychiatry 6,158
- Radiodiagnosis 4,462
- Rheumatology 5,288
- Urology 4,594
We will have to wait for the publication of the official results of the MIR 2022 to find out how the places are assigned this year.