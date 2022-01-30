Incredible! These are the ticket prices for the Bad Bunny concert

What many salvadorans expected, Two Shows Producciones announced this Sunday the price of the tickets for the concert of the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has his thousands of fans in El Salvador excited, after announcing his arrival in Cuscatlan lands in November to give a mega show for the second time.

The concert is scheduled to take place on November 26 at the Cuscatlán Stadium. And although there are about 10 months left for the reggaeton singer to appear again in the country, there are many who are eager to know the ticket prices for said concert.

“What you’ve been waiting for so much! The information on locations and prices about the Bad Bunny concert will finally be revealed tomorrow at 10AM”, Two Shows Producciones wrote yesterday on their social networks.

So there is no need to wait any longer, because this Sunday, January 30, the prices of each ticket were announced to be able to attend the show of “The Bad Bunny”.

Prices range from “La Playa $175”, “Platinum $125”, “VIP $100”, “plata $75”, “Tribuna $50”, “Shadow $40”, “Preferential Sun $35”.

Tickets will be on sale from February 28 of the current year.