Is it still possible for Bitcoin to reach $100,000 in 2022? | Technology

This is all the uncertainty that surrounds the growth of Bitcoin, and the reasons why reaching $100,000 is increasingly difficult in the short and medium term.

Since the beginning of the year we are seeing a bearish period for Bicoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies, something that is making many investors doubt whether it is time to buy and wait for Bitcoin to rise in price, or it is time to sell in view of that cryptocurrencies no longer have a future.

However, many investors estimated that Bitcoin could reach $100,000 in 2022, and even others go much further, estimating that it could reach $1 million in 2030.

And right now there are two options on the table in the market: that Bitcoin definitely take off and can reach $100,000 by the end of the year, or fall to numbers as low as $10,000.

To do this, certain elements of the market must be taken into account. And it is that the Bitcoin circulation will increase by an average of 6.25 BTC for 10 minutes until the next halving that will happen in early 2024. As a result, it is estimated that by the end of June this year, a total of 162,900 BTC will be created.

If true, this would bring the total supply of Bitcoin in circulation to around 19.078 million. So if the price of a Bitcoin hit $100,000, its total market capitalization would be almost $2 trillion, but conversely a drop in Bitcoin to $10,000 would push the market cap to $190 billion.

As we can see in this graph provided by Coinglass, during all the years we have had on average up to two quarters in a bearish period and two quarters in a bullish period, so taking into account that this quarter will apparently be bearish, there are many options that the next be bullish giving short-term profits.

Keep in mind that the Bitcoin market, according to historical data, has always attracted more capital than it has allowed to escapeso if it continues to perform throughout this decade, we would be facing a cryptocurrency that may have certain bearish periods but always bullish ones that catapult its price.

The problem is that the Federal Reserve has confirmed that will increase interest rates up to three times this yearsomething that can affect the growth of Bitcoin in the medium term.

This means that as the Fed withdraws its easing policy to control inflation, excess dollars are also removed from the market. So as the markets run out of cash, they will increase it by selling their most profitable investments such as cryptocurrencies.

And it is that the next few months are full of uncertainty and it remains to be seen how the main investors and the market in general respond to the different changes that are coming from the Federal Reserve.