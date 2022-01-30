It can’t be lost anymore! Honduras seeks its first win of the octagonal against El Salvador

The Honduran National Team receives this day to its similar of The Savior in duel of colistas of the octagonal, eliminatory for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The match will be played at Metropolitan Olympic Stadium, San Pedro Sula, where on Thursday Honduras, which has only added three points, lost by 0-2 against Canada, who leads the octagonal with 19.

The Honduran squad reaches the tenth day of the competition without having won a game. Of nine they tied three and lost six, thus being a qualifying round to be forgotten.

His rival on duty, seventh in the standings with six units, It comes from losing 0-1 against the United States, which is still in second position with 18.

The Salvadoran team, led by Hugo Pérez, has won one game and tied three, beating Honduras by twice as many units, which occupies the last place in the table.

The “Bolillo” Gómez attributes the three defeats that Honduras has suffered, under his leadership, to a “bad streak” and that while the rivals score against him, his players do not, although they try.

In a press conference prior to this day’s game, the coach of the Bicolor Cabe announced variants, such as the inclusion of Jonathan Rubio and Bryan Róchez in the starting 11.

El Salvador’s coach, Hugo Pérez, said after the loss to the United States that “we have to win in Honduras” and “we can’t continue giving ourselves the luxury of drawing or losing more games. We hope to do better in the next one, but I can’t complain about my team because we are better than seven months ago when I took over”.

The clash between the teams of Honduras and El Salvador will be starting at 6:05 pm. You can see it on Telecadena 7/4 and follow it online on the website of Diario LA PRENSA.