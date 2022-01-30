“It’s an absurd way to go”

2022-01-29
Jorge “El Chatón” Enríquez came out to step on the controversy with the Honduran Carlos “Muma” Fernandez in the Venados FC of the Expansion League of Mexico.
In an interview with Halftime The Aztec player broke the silence and explained that at no time did he address the catracho with racist comments after last Tuesday’s game against Pumas Tabasco, which ended 2-2.
The official statement from Venados FC on the surprise departure of “Muma” Fernández
“Nothing out of the ordinary happened, which is in a soccer game where we were kicked out at the end with one player less than the rival team, the game tied and it was painful for us. Until that point, nothing out of place had happened,” he began.
And I add: “The team left angry in general, hurt by the result, but regarding what happened with this player we had a talk, a confrontation on the field for purely football situations and in the locker room there was loud talk as normally happens in any team and I don’t know why this guy took what happened personally, he wasn’t told anything. In general, there was strong talk, that was all that happened and I don’t know why he makes those statements if at no time was he treated badly and things merely about football were talked about”.
“El Chatón” assured that he was surprised by the way in which “Muma” Fernández reacted and left Venados FC after being one of the reinforcements for Clausura 2022.
“I have seen in all the places I have been, it has happened to me many times and I thought I had seen it all, but in my life I had never seen a player leave a team like that because of a situation. I’m surprised that he did it that way and that he says it was due to situations of insults to his person. Nobody here treated him badly or did anything to get him to leave.”
And followed: “Speaking professionally, I think it’s an absurd way to leave a group that treated you well. I thought I had seen everything in football and I had not seen this, that a player leaves on Date 4 leaving a group without one less player, I even tried to talk to him so that he would be with us and in the end you can’t have a player who doesn’t want to be there”.
Jorge Enríquez considers himself a person of integrity and with many values and maintains that at no time did he disrespect the Honduran player.
El Vida makes the signing of Carlos “Muma” Fernández official
“It is something that has been fought for years, to eradicate discrimination, machismo, homophobia and racism. I have been in this for many years and I have been empathic, they can criticize me for the way I play or what I do on the pitch, but outside I have always been a person of integrity and I represent an institution with values”, he closed.