“It’s an absurd way to go”

2022-01-29

Jorge “El Chatón” Enríquez came out to step on the controversy with the Honduran Carlos “Muma” Fernandez in the Venados FC of the Expansion League of Mexico. In an interview with Halftime The Aztec player broke the silence and explained that at no time did he address the catracho with racist comments after last Tuesday’s game against Pumas Tabasco, which ended 2-2. The official statement from Venados FC on the surprise departure of “Muma” Fernández “Nothing out of the ordinary happened, which is in a soccer game where we were kicked out at the end with one player less than the rival team, the game tied and it was painful for us. Until that point, nothing out of place had happened,” he began.

And I add: “The team left angry in general, hurt by the result, but regarding what happened with this player we had a talk, a confrontation on the field for purely football situations and in the locker room there was loud talk as normally happens in any team and I don’t know why this guy took what happened personally, he wasn’t told anything. In general, there was strong talk, that was all that happened and I don’t know why he makes those statements if at no time was he treated badly and things merely about football were talked about”. “El Chatón” assured that he was surprised by the way in which “Muma” Fernández reacted and left Venados FC after being one of the reinforcements for Clausura 2022. “I have seen in all the places I have been, it has happened to me many times and I thought I had seen it all, but in my life I had never seen a player leave a team like that because of a situation. I’m surprised that he did it that way and that he says it was due to situations of insults to his person. Nobody here treated him badly or did anything to get him to leave.”