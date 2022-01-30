Jasmine Camacho-Quinn establishes two national brands

Olympic medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set two national records while participating in an invitational at the University of South Carolina.

The Puerto Rican athlete competed in two events. The first was the 300 meter dash, where he completed the distance in 36.52 seconds.. Malika Pride of Norfolk State University crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 38.48.

What’s more, on Saturday Camacho-Quinn also recorded the best national time in the 200-meter dash. He clocked 22.68 seconds over that distance. He followed Quanera Hayes with 23.28 seconds.

22.68 in the 200 & 36.52 in the 300. 2 New National Records🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 — Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (@JCamachoQuinn) January 29, 2022

Camacho-Quinn kicked off his 2022 season at the UAB Vulcan Invitational which was mostly for college athletes. She ran in the 300 meters and the 4×400 relay. the athlete he did 36.63 seconds in 300 meters. He ran a 4×400 meter relay and unofficially clocked 52.9 seconds for his leg.

On the other hand, Ayden Owens also had an outstanding performance. In the heptathlon event, he finished with 6,272 points, an amount that represents the best for 2022 at the world level, the second best in NCAA history and, in addition, a national record for Puerto Rico.