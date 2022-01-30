Jason Momoa lives in a luxury mobile home after his separation with Lisa Bonet

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 26 Views

The 42-year-old “Aquaman” actor was spotted quite comfortable around the $750,000 black trailer earlier this week. The mobile home is located in the house of his friend, near the house in Topanga Hills, where Bonet, 53, and his two children live.

Momoa looked unworthy of the red carpet, in a purple T-shirt with holes and splattered white paint stains. His lush long hair also looked like it could use a good brushing, but his blue jeans looked clean and slender.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“He is the love of my life”: Andrés Tovar speaks for the first time about his romance with Maite Perroni

Written in CELEBRITIES the 1/29/2022 10:57 a.m. After the controversy that led Andres Tovar with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved