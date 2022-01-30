Jason Momoa lives in a luxury mobile home after his separation with Lisa Bonet

The 42-year-old “Aquaman” actor was spotted quite comfortable around the $750,000 black trailer earlier this week. The mobile home is located in the house of his friend, near the house in Topanga Hills, where Bonet, 53, and his two children live.

Momoa looked unworthy of the red carpet, in a purple T-shirt with holes and splattered white paint stains. His lush long hair also looked like it could use a good brushing, but his blue jeans looked clean and slender.

Related news

The “Game of Thrones” alum was also seen taking a leisurely walk around the property with his assistant.

While Momoa may be down from his $3.5 million home, his Ford RV isn’t for the average camper. The actor had the luxury RV customized by the Colorado-based company EarthRoamer.

The star seems to be so devoted to her second home that she drove to the premiere of “Aquaman” in 2018 in her RV.

“He stays there quite often and has opted to sleep there rather than get a hotel on set so he can be on the beach,” a source told the Sun. “It’s not really a private jet, a luxury resort type.”

Momoa’s recent appearance comes two weeks after he and Bonet announced their split after 16 years together.

“The love between us continues, evolving into the ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to be,” their joint statement read.

The estranged couple began dating in 2005 and secretly married in 2017. Her statement emphasized that raising her children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, remains her top priority. Bonet also has a daughter, Zoë Kravitz, 33, with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.