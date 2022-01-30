Jomari Goyso falls out of a moving vehicle, Jacky Bracamontes was driving

Jacky Bracamontes has asked Jomari Goyso to accompany her to bring her daughters. The host of Telemundo’s “Asi se Baila” took out the vehicle and the Spaniard got in behind. Unfortunately it seems that this one was not skillful enough to stay upright when climbing and ended up sitting on the ground.

The judge of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” says that Jacqueline Bracamontes wanted to end her life. And he assures that the Mexican appreciates the following: “Thank God, the security cameras show that Jomari threw herself, to want to get money from me or something, God knows the plan she had in her head. But I’m the best driver in the world.”

The protagonist of “Sortilegio” denies such words. Jomari Goyso For his part, he already did his thing, uploaded the video and left a tremendous comment, asking for the opinion of the public, declaring his opinion on behalf of the actress. All this between laughs of course.

Of course, Jomari Goyso assured that it is dangerous to get into a vehicle driven by her friend: “I feel that riding a wild 🐎 horse is less risky than riding any vehicle that @jackybrv drives wanted to end my life.”

Along with the video, he asks his fans: “Help us make a verdict on this case.” Fans in favor of Jacky say that a certain demand will fall on him, while others affirm that Jomari is a dramatic one, who shows that he has thrown himself on the floor. Others ask that the driver’s license be taken away from the driver and actress.

Faced with the frightened face of the driver of Sal y Pimienta, many say: “Who didn’t die of laughter with the fall?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jomarigoyso (@jomarigoyso)

Read more:

Jomari Goyso while talking about Francisca Lachapel: “I know that people are very sensitive about weight”

Francisca Lachapel ends up hanging Jomari Goyso. The love between this pair of Univision celebrities

Jomari Goyso’s hairy armpits are all the rage. Shirtless from bed Jomari got romantic