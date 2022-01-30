Juan Soler: the most painful chapter of his life | His divorce with Maki Moguilevsky | depression | celebrity | Mexico | MX | nnda nnlt | FAME

John Soler is an Argentine actor who has triumphed as a heartthrob in telenovelas in Mexico and also as a television actor, but, like any other person, he is a human being with feelings and who at times has experienced what it is like to hit rock bottom and feel depressed or aimless.

With the courage of the case, to usually do He acknowledged in an interview with Mara Castaneda that he was depressed for a long time and that he had a very bad time, but happily, he was able to recover and feel alive again.

WHAT CAUSED DEPRESSION IN JUAN SOLER?

The 56-year-old actor assured that the most difficult moment of his life was when he divorced his ex-wife, Maki Moguilevsky, with whom he had had a long marriage relationship of 15 years, during which time they had two daughters.

“For me it was a very strong blow. I was depressed for two years where I was useless, I did not produce anything, I did not accept jobs, I did not work and I made an enormous effort when I had to go to work, it was a pretty hard impasse “were some of his words in the conversation.

Although the reasons for the divorce of this couple who appeared to be very solid were never revealed, the Argentine commented that it was she who made the decision to take different paths.

“The explanation that comes from the other side is that she matured in a different way, that something changed in her. She totally respects him and that’s it, and she’s done,” she added.

THE END OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP

The couple of actors married on December 20, 2003 in Acapulco and as a result of that union their two daughters were born: Mía and Azul.

When she found out about her second pregnancy, she dedicated a few words to her lover. “Every time you are pregnant you feel fear, but not being in the moment. I felt super calm and in very good hands.”

For his part, Juan Soler said he was proud of the wife he had and his daughters. “The most important thing is the family, it is the most wonderful thing that can happen to a man.”

Unfortunately, the love they swore came to an end in November 2018 and everything was known thanks to a statement they made known the reasons for their divorce.

“Our relationship suffered a fracture due to the distance that was maintained due to the projects that we both carried out in different countries. Keeping a constant distance was not favorable for our relationship. This process is difficult for both parties and we intend to convey it by asking for respect, discretion and care to preserve the well-being of our daughters, who will always be our priority.”they pointed out.