It’s official! Julián Álvarez will be a new Manchester City player. The Citizens achieved their goal, although they will have to wait a bit to enjoy the services of the young promise. The Argentinian will remain on loan at River Plate before making the leap to the Premier League.

The new Argentine striker in the Premier League

According to Roman Fabrizio from Sky Sports, the deal between River Plate and Manchester City for Julián Álvarez is more than done. With just a couple of days to go before the winter transfer market closes, the Sky Blues get one of the most promising players From the american continent.

“Julián Álvarez’s deal with Manchester City was finally announced by the President of River Plate, Jorge Brito: We have a full agreement with Manchester City to sell Julián. The deal is done”was the statement that Romano shared on his Twitter account.

Julián Álvarez was a fundamental piece for what River Plate out of Champion of the Professional Soccer League of Argentinascoring 18 goals in 21 games and being a starter in 17 of them. The Argentine who will remain another six months in Buenos Aires also added six assists.

Alvarez will arrive still Manchester City which has Ryiad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, and Jack Grealish as their main offensive references. Being Silva and Sterling the team’s top scorers in the current campaign with seven goals. They are currently leaders of the Premier League.