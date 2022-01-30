Kim Kardashian shines on the beach with her flirty pink bikini

Kim Kardashian shines on the beach with her flirty pink outfit | Instagram

One of the most famous celebrities in the United States and other parts of the world is definitely the beautiful and successful Kim Kardashian, who appeared showing off her silhouette while sunbathing on the Beach to tan her beautiful skin, which without a doubt looked radiant.

Even though the photos were posted a day ago, kim kardashian He commented in his description that the images are not recent, they are part of the gallery of his last vacations.

This is because he has been concentrating a lot on the launch of his latest fragrances in collaboration with Jeff Leatham II, which will be released for Valentine’s Day, but he is already promoting them.

There is no doubt that fans of Khloé Kardashian’s older sister show off her beautiful silhouette on their social networks, it is something that their millions of followers love.

Kim Kardashian continually shows off her beautiful silhouette | AFP



As proof of this, this publication has 4,733,732 red hearts, a figure that seems enormous, but is small compared to the 283 million followers, a figure that increased by 12 million from December to the present.

As for the number of comments, it has 23.1 thousand in total, the emojis of hearts, flames and in love are the ones that parade in its comment box.

In the images, Kim Kardashian is sitting with one of her legs stretched out and the other flexed, holding on with both hands on the sides of the lounger, wearing a two-piece beach outfit in pink.

There were a total of four photographs that he shared on Instagram, the only difference that can be seen is the angle because in all the photos he is doing the same pose.

For this beauty, it is already a custom to show off her feet with a beautiful golden tone, she always manages to have a perfect tan and what helps her are the sunbaths that she usually has, on this occasion she took advantage of her vacations to have this beautiful tone.

The striking thing about the images is that he appears with a certain shine on his skin, probably the product of some oil he was probably using, kim kardashian He didn’t go into great detail about it.

I still spam vacation photos,” Kim Kardashian wrote.

Her fans, for their part, seem to melt with the publication she made, in several comments they affirm that she is a goddess and one of the most beautiful women in the world.