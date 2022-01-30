Kimberly Loaiza wears a crossed top between her pretty charms

Kimberly Loaiza wears a crossover outfit among her charms | Instagram

The Greater Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza shared a post on Instagram, where she appeared wearing her figure, her outfit, especially her top since this garment was crossed between its charms.

This appears to be a long scarf, with a chain necklace in the middle so this one fits perfectly, securely tied in the back.

The flirty internet celebrity Kimberly Loaiza He was wearing black leather pants, there were several photographs shared by Juan de Dios Pantoja’s wife, in the first of them he is posing in front of a truck.

“After 12 o’clock” is the description that he shared in his publication, which he published 3 hours ago, already having more than one million 400 thousand red hearts, also having more than 10.8 thousand comments, obviously the first of them was the of her husband JD Pantoja.

It seems that Kim Loaiza is about to launch a new official video, because in other photos she is next to the singer-songwriter Ovi.

This flirtatious photo session looked fresh and above all flirtatious, her look was quite urban, similar to that of Karol G, although she obviously had her own style, this new collaboration will surely become a success just as it has happened with her songs.

Its popularity has quickly spread not only in Mexico and Latin America, little by little it has been entering the United States strongly, in fact recently Kris Jenner sent a gift to the Greatest Cuteness, the Kardashian Jenner clan already has her in their sights .

I love you, I’m proud of you my girl, they’re going to break her”, “How beautiful my idol”, “What a strange way to ask for marriage, but I accept”, commented her fans.

Popularity of Kimberly Loaiza in social networks

On Instagram, the interpreter of “Best Alone” and “No Seas Jealous” has more than 33.2 million followers, a figure that increases as she meets other celebrities.

On TikTok he has 58.9 million followers, in fact he is among the top 10 personalities with the highest number of followers on the application, recently at the TikTok awards he was given a special award.

It is not a surprise that Kimberly Loaiza has become the largest content creator in Mexico and perhaps Latin America on YouTube, where she has 35.4 million followers on her channel.