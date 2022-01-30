La Jornada – Galván finishes third at the Millrose Games in New York

The Mexican Laura Galván finished third in 3 thousand meters at the Millrose Games in New York, where Tonatiu López took sixth place in the 800 during the first stop of the indoor competitions in the United States in search of the mark for the World Cup Belgrade Indoor, from March 11 to 13.

Galván, Pan-American champion in the 5,000 meters (outdoors), stopped the clock at 8:42.29 minutes to set the country’s record in the event won by the Americans Alicia Monson (8:31.62) and Weini Kelafi (8:33.72). ) to make it 1-2 with their best times.

In the 800m final, Tokyo Olympic semifinalist Tonatiu López finished sixth during his debut and with the best time (1:48.60) on the indoor track.

The American Bryce Hoppel claimed victory with 1:46.05, the best world record of the season, followed by Kenyan Michael Saruni, who crossed the finish line in 1:46.32, and his compatriot Isaías Harris, 1:46.49.

Christian Coleman, current world champion in the 100 meters, returned after almost two years with a victory in the 60 meters test.

The 25-year-old sprinter won with a time of 6.49 seconds, ahead of Trayvon Bromell (6.50), and fellow American Ronnie Baker (6.54).

Coleman served an 18-month suspension for breaching his obligation to be reachable for doping controls, missing the Japanese Olympics.

Another American, Ryan Crouser, said the announcement of his world record in the 23.38-meter shot put was the product of a measurement error and would not be validated. “Unfortunately, the laser was wrong,” said the double Olympic champion.

Although the record was announced in a tweet from the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics), the director of the New York competition, Ray Flynn, later specified that the measuring device gave an erroneous reading and that all the results of the jus-ta were eliminated.

