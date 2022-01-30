Leica reveals to us what the future of photography is

Leica cameras marked a part of the history of photography in the 20th century, among other things because they were the first to use small-format negatives. What allowed the miniaturization of photographic cameras. This made it possible to more easily capture historical events and promoted photojournalism. A large number of 20th century photographers, such as Robert Capa or Henri Cartier-Bresson, used the mythical German cameras. Some cameras that now do not enjoy the popularity that they used to, but that are still news.

Leica has just presented the Leica M11, a camera that, despite being digital, is not excessively different in its design from the one that captured the famous photo of the dead militiaman in Capa a little over 80 years ago. This digital camera is virtually identical to the Leica MA, the only film camera that Leica continues to make. If we put the two models side by side and do not look at the screen on the side of the M11 it is almost impossible to tell which of the two is a digital camera.

purist design

Made, as always, in Germany





Such is Leica’s insistence on maintaining its purist design, that this Leica M11 is the first M-series digital camera that does not incorporate a cover on the bottom, where the film is stored in analog Leicas, to access the slot memory card and battery. A concession that, although it seems surprising, is revolutionary for the German firm. Which by the way, continues to manufacture its cameras in Germany.





Manuel Ruíz Toribio, who shoots most of his photos digitally but still uses a Leica M film, explains to us when testing the camera that the first sensation he had when picking it up and taking a photo was turning the lever to rewind the reel. Which makes it clear that the Leica M keeps the design of its predecessors almost intact.

This photographer also explains to us that at first glance the colors provided by this Leica are quite convincing. One of the reasons some photographers will decide to use this Leica. Ruiz Toribio points out that this “camera is not for fast reporting, it is for taking it more calmly and reflecting on each photograph.”

For professionals

An almost prohibitive price: 8,420 euros, without lens (no video, no autofocus)

The Leica M11, unlike the Monochrom range, takes photos in color Ramon Peco

That this camera is made in Germany partly explains the 8,420 euros it costs (without lens). We add a little more fuel to the fire for those who are surprised, and even shocked, at this price: the Leica M11 does not have autofocus (a Leica invention that it never wanted to use in its M-series cameras), it does not record video and in addition the approach is carried out by means of a telemetric viewfinder. This has its charm, but it is not as accurate as that of SLR cameras or cameras with an electronic viewfinder. Of course, the camera is capable of taking color photos. Let’s not forget that Leica has released several cameras that only capture black and white photos. Although with great quality.

The M11 is the first digital camera in its series that can be fitted with an optional electronic viewfinder. Something that probably has to do with another of the innovations, and attention because this is important, of the camera: its image sensor.





This has a very high resolution, 60 megapixels. This level of detail is great for capturing high definition photos. As we have seen in the contact we have had with the M11 for a week. But that level of detail is a double-edged sword. Well, any failure is also evident.

The images are shaken, jerky, almost forced if we shoot with a Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH lens that we have used at a speed of less than 1/125. In fact, with this Leica we have not achieved a single sharp photo with a speed slightly lower than that (1/60). The same thing happens when focusing. However slight the error in focusing, it is clearly visible when shooting at 60 megapixels. Especially when resorting to the minimum diaphragm values.

High technology

High resolution digital viewfinder

Perhaps that is why Leica has decided to launch a digital viewfinder, to focus more accurately than with the mythical rangefinder. Although we can also control the precision when focusing with the rear screen. In any case, Leica’s main innovation with this sensor is not only its high resolution.

The Leica M11 improves the quality of its images if we choose a resolution of 36 or 18 megapixels, this photo has been shot at 50,000 ISO and processed to reduce noise Ramon Peco

Despite the fact that Leica is a classic firm, there are two details in this camera that put us on the track that we are dealing with a company capable of strongly innovating. Leica has opted for this enormous resolution for its sensor because it has incorporated pixel binning technology, which to date we have only seen in mobile phones.





Here the Germans have shown great audacity, especially considering that this is a camera designed for very specific professional photographers. The Leica M11 improves the quality of its images if we choose a resolution of 36 or 18 megapixels. Two resolutions with which it is still possible to obtain large images.

This move is quite a bold one and we will surely see it on other cameras sooner rather than later. Although we had already seen that some cameras allowed the resolution to be reduced to extend the range of the focal length of the lenses, we had never seen the technique of adding pixels used outside of a mobile phone to create larger virtual pixels that better capture the light.

Wi-Fi connectivity

Compatible with the 5 Ghz band

We have observed in this sense a huge difference when shooting at 12,500 ISO at 60 megapixels and at 18 megapixels. With this last resolution, the noise level, especially the chromatic one, plummets compared to that of the 60-megapixel photo. What allows us to achieve usable photos at 18 megapixels if we process them through software with that ISO level, something that is not possible when shooting at the maximum resolution. Well, in that case the noise levels are scandalous.





Another innovation that seems very significant to us is found in Wi-Fi connectivity. Quite simply, we have never come across a camera that connects so easily and so quickly with a phone or tablet. That’s because it’s compatible with the 5 Ghz band, but also because of Leica’s good work in designing its Leica Photos app.

There are other aspects that speak of how Leica knows how to use state-of-the-art technologies quite successfully. How is its rear touch screen, which shows images with great fidelity and responds very well. Which incidentally allows Leica not to have to alter the classic design of the camera to navigate through the menus.

In short, Leica has set the course for what may be the image sensors of cameras in the coming years while continuing to launch an ode to photography studied and carried out without haste. This Leica like all Leica M’s, digital and film, is not for everyone. And we don’t say it just because of its price. Even some photographers who shoot film still prefer to use a reflex viewfinder over a rangefinder. Although others look for the Leica precisely because of that historical and peculiar viewfinder. Apart, of course, from the legend that there is after Leica.