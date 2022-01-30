Like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell will also remove her music from Spotify

Do those who promote anti-vaccine speeches violate human rights? 1:18

(CNN) — Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell said she will remove her music from Spotify, following controversy over misinformation about vaccines hosted on the streaming platform.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” the Canadian musician wrote in a statement posted on its website on Friday. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Mitchell’s move comes after Young petitioned his managers and record label to order the immediate removal of all his songs from Spotify, due to misinformation about the vaccine being spread by comedian and broadcaster Joe Rogan.

In a now-deleted statement on its website, Rolling Stone reported that the 76-year-old Young said the fallout “could be deadly for those who believe this misinformation,” adding: “You may have Rogan or Young. No. to both”.

Mitchell, known for her songs “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Case of You,” also cited an open letter to Spotify published earlier this month by a coalition of scientists and medical professionals calling for the implementation of a policy against misinformation. .

The letter was republished in full on the 78-year-old singer’s website, and in it the writers outlined a number of concerns about Rogan’s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which is currently the most popular podcast in the US. US and UK on Spotify.

Rogan “advised against vaccination in young people and children, incorrectly claimed that mRNA vaccines are a ‘gene therapy’, promoted the unapproved use of ivermectin to treat covid-19… and spread a series of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories “said the open letter.

They also said that at least two recent guests had “compared pandemic politics to the Holocaust” and said disinformation was “a sociological problem of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform.”

Spotify later agreed to remove Young’s music from its platform, and the hashtag #DeleteSpotify went viral amid criticism of Rogan’s podcast. Apple Music also tweeted Thursday that it was now “the home of Neil Young.”

Young and Mitchell together have almost 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Young has more than 6 million, while Mitchell has 3.7 million listeners.

CNN’s Scottie Andrew contributed to this report.