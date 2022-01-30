Lili Estefan’s daughter went from showing her legs to posing like a model showing off her enviable body

The daughter of Lili Estefan, Lina Luaces, is getting bigger and more beautiful. The young woman is no longer a little girl. On the contrary, she is now a teenager with great talent for modeling, because she has inherited both her mother’s beauty and her great body.

A few days ago, Luaces published some photographs during the wedding of some relatives, wearing a sensual black dress, with an opening towards the hip that allowed her to see her legs.

The young lady caused a sensation with this publication on her Instagram profile, since Internet users were surprised by how beautiful she is and also how similar she is to her mother, the host of “El Gordo y La Flaca”, Lili Estefan.

Now, Lina left her more than 100,000 followers speechless, as she showed some new photos posing like a model and wearing accessories from the renowned Bulgari brand.

In the images that were taken for a Mexican magazine, Luaces not only looks like a beautiful model, but also reveals her spectacular body with which she reveals her Cuban genes.

For her part, Lili shows at all times how proud she is of her daughter and the good relationship they both have, as they often go for walks and go to parties together as good friends.

“Your daughter Lili is very pretty, take good care of her, you also look like sisters, love you”, “Waaaoo, I thought it was a MIRROR! They are identical”, “Your copy, beautiful, blessings”, “They look like twins, very pretty”, Are some of the messages that are frequently left for Lili on her Instagram about her beloved daughter.

Lili has her legs secured

Lili’s beautiful legs cannot go unnoticed, because in addition to being enviable by many women, they are also worth a lot of money. Just as you read it… in a past broadcast of “El Gordo y La Flaca”, the Cuban revealed that a few years ago, her ex-husband, Lorenzo Luaces, gave her the idea of ​​insuring her legs.

“Many years ago Rauli indeed, as I have said before, it was a gift from my ex-husband for Mother’s Day and it started as a joke, securing my legs…”, he told Raúl de Molina.

This revelation came because in the program, both Raúl and Gelena Solano, one of the reporters, talked about the artists who have insured a part of their body.

“Lili, there are people who assure, who confirm, who say that you made sure of your skinny legs, I want you to deny me, tell me the truth, how much did it cost you and you, Rauli, your belly, I don’t know if suddenly, it’s insured,” Solano said during the conversation.