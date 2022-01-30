Lisandro Macarrulla considers that if it is about selling Punta Catalina, the intention was the PLD

The Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, considered that If anyone had the intention of selling the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant to the private sector, it was the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).in addition to attributing the comments of public opinion to a “political management”.

Macarrulla recalled that, as President Luis Abinader had already said, it is a public trust And there’s no way you can change that without it going back to Congress.

He indicated that he also the intention has been to create a functional structure, transparent and established in the Law to manage that asset efficiently and correctly.

He commented that the idea of ​​the Punta Catalina trust is that it be managed transparently because the fiduciary figure, which is the Reserve Bank, is also owned by the Dominican State.

“Punta Catalina is not going to be sold, it is political management. It is a public trust (…) And if it is about selling Punta Catalina, the intention was the PLD”, he emphasized.

He recalled that the details of the construction of the plant will be known soon because audits are being carried out, a technique that was won by a famous engineering firm and another financial firm that is already bidding.

The official, when participating in the Aeromundo program with Guillermo Gómez, which is broadcast on Sundays by Color Vision, pointed out that It is very likely that the negative reaction to the trust is due to the fear of everything that has been behind construction of the plant because, for better or worse, an exorbitant amount of money was invested in Punta Catalina.