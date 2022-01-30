Live, Colombia – Peru: link here to watch today’s match on TV and cell phone | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

A very complicated game, with various scoring chances, where the Colombian National Team insisted anyway, but the goal could not be opened and it was the Peruvian National Team, on behalf of Edison Flores, who scored 1-0 during date 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup that was held in Barranquilla. With the victory, Ricardo Gareca’s team is fourth in the placement table, adding 20 units.

With a heat that reached 31 degrees, the Peruvian National Team He went out to the gramado of the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla with a highly defensive game scheme, playing from the midfield down, leaving the Colombia selection approach the arch Pedro Gallese.

The chances of the boys Reinaldo Wheel there were many, but the defense of the ‘bicolor’ endured what, on two occasions, almost ended in a goal, but the Peruvian number 1 appeared to cut the intentions of Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez or louis diaz.

At the start of the second half, Ricardo Gareca made some changes such as the entry of edison flowersas well as modifying the game scheme to a 3-5-2 that, finally, ended up paying off when at minute 85, the ‘ears’ receives a filtered pass that ends in a corner shot that the goalkeeper David Ospina could not stop and thereby seal the match 1-0.

After the victory ‘white-red’, these happen to be located, for the moment, in the fourth box of the placement table with 20 units; while the ‘coffee farmers’ He descends to sixth place, keeping 17 points and with more urgency to win.

Despite the fact that they have gone five games without winning and without scoring goals, as a result of four 0-0 draws and a 1-0 defeat with Brazil, the coffee growers come to this match in fourth place with 17 points and with one of the clearest opportunities to go to Qatar in November.

For this game, the Colombian coach, Reinaldo Rueda, will have as main casualties the injured Atalanta attackers Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel, as well as Jefferson Lerma who will miss the match due to covid-19.

Another of the hopes that Colombia will have to recover its scoring power is in James Rodríguez, who had a good end to 2020 and a great start to the year in the Qatari league, and Luis Díaz, who has 14 goals in the Portuguese league and is in the eye of English teams like Liverpool or Tottenham. They will have the “Blanquirroja” in front, which is currently fifth with the same number of units as its rival of the day and, therefore, is provisionally obtaining the regional quota for the playoffs, driven by the two wins to the thread that he achieved in the last two days.

So it was that he formed a starter squad with Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Nilson Loyola, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Sergio Peña, André Carrillo, Christian Cueva and Gianluca Lapadula.

The last time Peru Y Colombia faces were seen by Qualifying for Qatar 2022 it was during the date 7 on June 3, 2021, which was held at the Lima National Stadiumwhere the ‘coffee growers’ prevailed with solvency by 3-0, with so many of yerry mina (40), Mateus Uribe (49) and louis diaz (55).

What was the last game of Peru for Qualifiers?

During the date 14 of the CONMEBOL qualifiersthe Peruvian National Teamas a visitor he faced Venezuela on November 16, 2021, where the boys from Ricardo Gareca They won 2-1 with goals scored by Gianluca Lapadula (18) and christian cave (65).

What was Colombia’s last qualifying match?

During the date 14 of the CONMEBOL qualifiersthe Colombia selection received his pair of Paraguay on November 16, 2021, where those directed Reinaldo Wheel they tied 0-0, adding only 1 point.

Colombia – Peru: match data in Barranquilla for Qualifiers

Stadium: Metropolitan (Barranquilla)

Date and Time: 01/28/2022 – 16:00 local time (21:00 GMT)

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski (BRA)

Complete arbitration list for Colombia – Peru

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (Venezuela)

1st assistant: Carlos Lopez (Venezuela)

2nd assistant: Jorge Urrego (Venezuela)

Fourth referee: Angel Arteaga (Venezuela)

Statistics prior to Colombia – Peru for Qualifiers

Colombia did not lose in the last nine games against Peru in the Qualifiers (W7 2E). What’s more. Los Cafeteros were goalless in their seven wins in that interval.

Colombia’s last three home games ended in a goalless draw. It is the longest streak of goalless draws by a team at home in the history of the tournament, along with that of Brazil between June and October 2008.

Peru won their last two matches in the Qualifiers. The Peruvians only have two sequences of three consecutive victories in the history of the tournament: in 1997 and in 2017.

Colombia drew eight games in the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the most among the teams in the tournament. Seven of those draws occurred in the Colombians’ last nine games in the tournament (W1 D7 D1).

Peru is the only team that has not yet scored a penalty goal in the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The Peruvians had a chance, but Yoshimar Yotún missed the penalty against Argentina.

History of Colombia matches played at home against Peru

The numbers are in favor of Colombiawhich has almost always emerged victorious in South American Qualifiers versus Peru of premises. They were only on two occasions, that the Bicolor He was able to steal three points. Here is the count of results.

Qualifying 1962: Colombia 1-0 Peru

Qualifying 1982: Colombia 1-1 Peru

Qualifying 1986: Colombia 1-0 Peru

Qualifying 1994: Colombia 4-0 Peru

Qualifying 1998: Colombia 0-1 Peru

Qualifying 2002: Colombia 0-1 Peru

2006 Qualifiers: Colombia 5-0 Peru

2010 Qualifiers: Colombia 1-0 Peru

Qualifying 2014: Colombia 2-0 Peru

Qualifying 2018: Colombia 2-0 Peru

How did Colombia do in their last qualifying matches?

11/16/21 | Colombia 0-0 Paraguay

11/11/21 | Brazil 1-0 Colombia

10/14/21 | Colombia 0-0 Ecuador

10/10/21 | Colombia 0-0 Brazil

07/10/21 | Uruguay 0-0 Colombia

How did Peru do in their last qualifying matches?

11/16/21 | Venezuela 1-2 Peru

11/11/21 | Peru 3-0 Bolivia

10/14/21 | Argentina 1-0 Peru

10/10/21 | Bolivia 1-0 Peru

07/10/21 | Peru 2-0 Chile

How will Colombia – Peru form for the match in Barranquilla?

Colombian National Team: D. Ospina, J. Mojica, Y. Mina, D. Sánchez, J. Cuadrado, J. Rodríguez, M. Uribe, W. Barrios, R. Falcao, R. Borré, L. Díaz. Coach: Reinaldo Rueda.

Selection of Peru: P. Gallese, A. Corzo, C. Zambrano, A. Callens, M. López, Y. Yotún, C. Cueva, A. Carrillo, R. Tapia, S. Peña, G. Lapadula. Coach: Ricardo Gareca.