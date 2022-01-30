Maluma and his mother, Marlli Arias. Photo: Instagram @mar_ariasg

2022 is just starting and, during this first month of the year, Maluma He already had a personal and special date to celebrate: his birthday. But beyond the fact that the urban singer himself held the celebration of his new return to the sun, his mother – Marlli Arias – He wanted to write a bunch of affectionate words to his son, who reached 28 years of age.

In this way, from her social networks, Arias highlighted the “magic” that her son has for her. “28 years ago, in the morning hours I was ready to receive you, when I saw you I knew immediately that you had magic… noticing that each one of your eyes had a different color was the first indication to realize that your light was going to reach all corners of the world, but above all to carry a message of love, discipline and hope”.

Later, Marlli Arias realized the satisfaction she feels for being Maluma’s mother. “Today I look back and I continue to appreciate the greatness of your soul that chose to be born in my womb, the nobility of your being that names me mother and the joy of your heart that fills my existence with reasons to always smile. I love you my life, continue to illuminate the world with your presence, happy birthday.

But his words were not published alone, but who accompanied them with two images dating from his son’s childhood, photographs that his audience and Maluma’s see for the first time. In one of the snapshots, Juan Luis Londoño Arias (given name of the singer) was portrayed when he was a baby, in the other he is seen posing much larger.

Maluma turns 28 and his mother shares unpublished photos of his childhood to celebrate him. Photo: @mar_ariasg

For his part, the interpreter of ‘Marinero’ gave an account – albeit briefly – of his birthday party, since on his Instagram profile he posted a video in which he is seen posing shirtless and wearing a hat, which he takes off to then pour a bottle of champagne on top and then drink a little. “It’s my birthday, you don’t turn 28 every day… I love you. To all the people who have sent me videos, messages, my family, my partners, everyone, I love you and it’s okay to dream big.” were some of the words he released throughout the clip.

Maluma celebrates his 28th birthday

As soon as the year begins, it is already known that the paisa has many artistic tasks for which he is continually named in the media and social networks. In addition to the premiere of the tape ‘Marry me’ and the concerts, if we talk about song releases, in the middle of this month of January Maluma already made its first theme of the year available to its public, which is called ‘Cositas de la USA’. Regarding views on YouTube, the audiovisual piece of the theme goes to date for the figure of more than four million views.

