Marathón surprises and hires Elmer Güity for the Clausura 2022 of the National League

2022-01-29

Marathón surprisingly completed this Saturday its seventh registration for the Clausura 2022 tournament of the National League, which has already been played for two dates.

The latest signings that have taken place in Honduran soccer

The green team announced the hiring of right-back Elmer Güity, who was free after his last adventure in Costa Rica with Cartaginés.

“WELCOME | Elmer Guity has become our seventh signing of the Clausura tournament. At Club Deportivo Marathon we wish Elmer the best success in our institution,” the club said on its social networks.