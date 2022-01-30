Marathón surprises and hires Elmer Güity for the Clausura 2022 of the National League

2022-01-29
Marathón surprisingly completed this Saturday its seventh registration for the Clausura 2022 tournament of the National League, which has already been played for two dates.
The green team announced the hiring of right-back Elmer Güity, who was free after his last adventure in Costa Rica with Cartaginés.
“WELCOME | Elmer Guity has become our seventh signing of the Clausura tournament. At Club Deportivo Marathon we wish Elmer the best success in our institution,” the club said on its social networks.
Güity will add his seventh team in his career after serving in Olimpia, Juticalpa, UPNFM, Motagua, Tuzla City (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Cartaginés (Costa Rica).
On December 13, Elmer said goodbye to Tico soccer and now he returns to the National League to try to recover his level with the Marathon.
The left back is the seventh signing after the signings of Bryan Barrios (Vida), Orbin Cabrera (Platense), Lucas Campana (Argentino), Braian Molina (Argentino), Santiago Córdoba (Colombian) and Juan Vieyra (Argentino).