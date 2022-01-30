Marisol González, former host of ‘Hoy’, details what it was like to be Diego Verdaguer’s ‘partner’ as Galilea Montijo

The late Argentine singer-songwriter Diego Verdaguer He has always distinguished himself for being a faithful lover of feminine beauty, but with great respect, as revealed by some of the models with whom he has shared the set in his music videos, Such was the case of the former host of the “Hoy” program, Marisol González, who was shocked and incredulous at the news of the Argentine’s death.

And it is that the former host of the morning program was linked by telephone with those who were her colleagues for several years and there she remembered what it was like to work with Diego Verdaguer.

Not just the presenter Galilea Montijo was part of one of the videos of the Argentine singer, too Marisol Gonzalez appeared in one of his productions.

Marisol worked alongside Diego Verdaguer as a model in the video “Who of the two will it be?”, which was released approximately 11 years ago and it was the Argentine singer himself who proposed to the sports expert host to participate in said recording.

During the call with his former colleagues, González remembered Diego Verdaguer as “a guy with good vibes and dedicated, passionate about his work, always had the best attitude, smiling, respectful.”

On the other hand, Marisol remembers that the recording of said video was in Durango and during the working days, Diego Verdaguer’s wife, fellow singer Amanda Miguel, always stayed by his side.

“At all times, Amanda was with him giving her opinion ‘What do you lack?’, attending you one hundred percent, my memory of him is that he was always hand in hand with Amanda and she supported him with ‘What do you prefer, Diego?’ , always like bouncing ideas…”, recalled Marisol González.

Andrea Legarreta also says goodbye to Verdaguer

“I am very sorry for your surprising departure”, this is how the Mexican driver Andrea Legarreta said goodbye to Diego Verdaguer, after his death from complications of covid-19.

“Diego! Handsome, gentleman, talented, joyful of life and sensitive Diego… I am very sorry for your surprising physical departure from this plane…”, The owner of Televisa’s “Hoy” wrote on her official Instagram account.

“A GREAT how you NEVER leave us… Your legacy… Your music… Your warmth… They will live forever. Fly high Diego. Dear Amanda and Ana Victoria, your family and all your loved ones, I hug you tight. God with you! Rest in peace”, concluded dismayed by the death of her friend, the famous Mexican host and wife of the singer and producer, Erik Rubín.

