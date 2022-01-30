Medicine in the digital age

The impossibility of adjusting to the new, to the crescendo offers of the technology It is part of the history of humanity. The story has been, if not identical, similar. When humanity discovered paper and it began to be distributed, there were those who thought that memory would wane; Unlike what happened with Homer who recited The Odyssey and The Iliad by heart or with the rhapsodists, itinerant reciters who sang Homeric poems, it would not be necessary to memorize because everything would be saved on paper. From radio to television the distance was enormous; Both “united” families, although, I think, the radio brought them closer: without images, listeners had to participate in another way, with their own solid arguments, since “not everything was given to them”.

With the cellphonesincreasingly intelligent, both the exercise of memory and the quality of information have declined. writing; It is enough to ask most of the young people their cell phone number or their home number and read their messages via Whatsapp: they cannot repeat “important” phone numbers and in a small message, sometimes unintelligible, they make more than one spelling error . The right thing to do, of course, is, when feasible, to adapt to changes; “when feasible” means that over the years technological offers of all kinds exceed the capacity of people, even young people. The previous ideas as a preamble for the future of the medicine and of doctors in the digital age.

The artificial intelligence (AI) is a reality. Little by little, or rather quickly, their presence increases. I don’t know how many brilliant minds and scientists are studying new fields of AI. The number of robots and female robots is constantly growing and their functions are multiplying; I open a parenthesis without parentheses: it would also be correct to speak in feminine since many attend hotels or are sexual servers. In medicine, in the future, more and more androids will practice as doctors. The challenge is huge. It becomes questions and concerns that are difficult to answer.

Medical robots are a wonderful invention. The androids they are part of contemporary medical life, inter alia, Tug, in charge of bringing medicines to the nursing staff; Da Vinci, robot surgeon whose level of precision exceeds that of surgeons; Intelfill IV fills syringes accurately, up to 600 per minute, and prevents human negligence.

The achievements of medical robotics raise several questions. I share them. The empathy it is essential in medicine, will there be empathic robots?; Given the progress of AI, it will be necessary to reevaluate the idea of ​​the medical profession. Will the day come when doctors receive orders from their robot “colleagues”? AI has no limits: will its advances be for the benefit or detriment of the profession? AI will increasingly displace some functions of doctors, what will be the role of professionals? it is feasible that in the future there will be conflicts between doctors (people) and robots (not people), who will be the mediators: androids or human beings? robots accurately interpret electrocardiogramsradiological studies and biopsiesWhat will happen to the doctors dedicated to these areas? If they lose their jobs, will there be an unemployment fund for them?

There are plenty of ideas, precise answers are lacking. He left them in the hands of the readers. Similar situations occurred with paper, with the trains that displaced the floats and put an end to the custom of the villages…

Physician and writer