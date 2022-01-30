Mexican actress Graciela Orozco has died at the age of 86

PHOTO: Twitter/@andactores

In the last hours of last Friday it was reported about the sensitive death of actress Graciela Orozco at the age of 86. Remembered for her work of more than 50 years on Mexican television, radio and theater, At the moment there is no information on the cause of his death.

The news was released by the National Association of Actors (ANDA) through its Twitter account, where it wrote: “The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Graciela Orozco, a member of our union. Rest in peace”.

PHOTO: Twitter/@andactores

For its part, the manager of the actress, Stephanie Ripstein also dedicated a message in memory of the actress and cultural promoter through a statement posted on her Instagram account:

“He joins the sorrow that overwhelms the family of the First Actress Graciela Orozco, who left today to meet with the creator. Our deepest condolences to her relatives, Itzimná, Fernando and Rodrigo. Woman of unmatched talent, extraordinary teacher, but above all, a fighter woman, always with a smile, advice or a word of encouragement.”, can be read in the publication.

“Graciela Orozco, who not only left her mark on multiple occasions, in various media, but most importantly; in the hearts of those who knew him! Receive your family our greatest condolences. Now heaven will enjoy it”, concludes the extensive composition.

PHOTO: SK RIPSTEIN

In social networks, some users used their profiles to say goodbye to the actress: “May she rest in peace, the grandmother of What we women keep silent”, “rest in peace”, “excellent actress, rest in peace” and “another great actor who came forward, may he rest on the road”were some of the comments they made.

Originally from Chiautempan, in the state of Tlaxala, Graciela was born on November 24, 1935. He studied at the theater art school of the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA), with teachers such as Salvador Novo, Seki Sano, Ludwik Margules, and Ignacio Retes, according to information from his representative agency, SK Ripstein.

In his film career, his participation in the films God’s gift, euthanasia club, The zebraY Sugar kisses. In addition, She was awarded in Germany as best actress in a short film for a short film directed by Ariel Zúñiga based on a story by Bertold Brech.

PHOTO: SK RIPSTEIN

After completing his studies, Graciela worked on some Mexican public television channels, such as TV Educativa and Canal 11. In the end, he joined the ranks of the Televisa and TV Azteca companies, where he worked on different soap operas, such as The Sanchezesand unit programs, among them, each his saint.

He also worked for the ARGOS group, Telemundo and HBO. on radio, She collaborated as an actress and announcer since the beginning of Radio Educación. He also worked at the station of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Radio UNAM, especially in radio soap operas.

In this same sense, Graciela is remembered for being the institutional voice of Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) and advertising campaigns of the Ministry of Finance. In addition to her work as an actress, theater producer and playwright, carried out social work as a drama teacher in rural areas and doing psychodrama – a method of psychotherapy in which patients act out certain events in their lives – with inmates.

KEEP READING:

Diego Verdaguer: what famous Mexican actress the singer was in love with

The moving declaration of love that Andrés Tovar made to Maite Perroni live

The hyperactive love life of Charles Chaplin: he could have romances with more than 2 thousand women and married 4 times