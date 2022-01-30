Mexican “Chatón” Enríquez reveals what happened to “Muma” Fernández: “It is an absurd way to leave”

Tremendous scandal broke out in recent days in Mexico after the Honduran soccer player “Muma” Fernandez decided not to continue deer fc for having received alleged “acts of racism” from their own colleagues.

Jorge “El Chaton” Enriquez, The 31-year-old Mexican midfielder is the designated player and on this occasion he spoke about what happened to the fast Catracho player.

“Nothing out of the ordinary happened, which is in a football game where we were kicked out at the end with one player less than the rival team, the game tied and it was painful for us.. Up to that point nothing out of place had happened, ”he began by saying in statements to the portal Halftime.

And he added: The team left angry in general, hurt by the result, but Regarding what happened with this player, we had a talk, a confrontation on the field for purely football situations and in the locker room they talked loudly as usually happens in any team and I don’t know why this boy took what happened personallynothing was said to him. He spoke loudly to himself in general, that was all that happened and I don’t know why he makes those statements if at no time was he treated badly and things merely related to football were discussed”.

The former Chivas midfielder expressed that he was surprised by the way “Muma” Fernández reacted and left Venados FC.

“I have seen all the places I have been, it has happened to me many times and I thought I had seen everything, but In my life I had seen a player leave a team like this because of a situation. I’m surprised that he did it that way and that he says it was due to situations of insults to his person. Here no one treated him badly or did anything to make him leave”, he pointed out.

And he continued commenting: “Speaking professionally, I think it is an absurd way to leave a group that treated him well. I thought I had seen everything in football and I had not seen this, that a player leaves on Date 4 leaving a group without a player less, I even tried to talk to him so that he could be with us and in the end you can’t have a player who doesn’t want to be there”.

Finally, “El Chatón” Enríquez wanted to clarify that he is a person with values, so he flatly denied the alleged acts of racism towards the Honduran soccer player.

“It is something that has been fought for years, to eradicate discrimination, machismo, homophobia and racism. I have been in this for many years and I have been empathic, they can criticize me for the way I play or what I do on the court, but abroad I have always been a person of integrity and I represent an institution with values”, he closed.

It should be noted that “Muma” Fernández after his departure from Venados FC was announced in the last hours as a new reinforcement of the Club Deportivo Vida of Honduran football.