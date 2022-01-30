Mexican journalist described risks before being murdered

Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado dedicated her latest show to a colleague a day after he was shot to death outside his home, then described her own vulnerability while covering the violent border city of Tijuana.

In her trademark brash style, Maldonado criticized corruption in Mexico and accused a state official of having links to drug trafficking before telling her viewers that she had been under the protection of the state government for eight months.

“I know they take good care of you,” he said on Brebaje, his radio and television show. “But no one can prevent, not even their supervision, that when you leave your house they kill you and assassinate you in such a cowardly and cunning way.”

Chillingly, his words foretold his fate. Five days later, Maldonado was shot outside her home at 7:00 p.m., the third journalist to be killed in Mexico this year.

Their deaths in a month’s time represent an unusually high number for such a short period, even for Mexico, and sparked the biggest outcry to date over the killings, with thousands demonstrating across the country on Tuesday. . The killings have left journalists working in the most dangerous place for their profession in the Western Hemisphere feeling angry and hopeless.

On Friday, a day after Maldonado’s funeral, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador again criticized the press. He said that his government guarantees freedom of expression, but “there are very few women and men journalists who are fulfilling the noble job of reporting, most are looking for how we fall.”

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), since the current government took office on December 1, 2018, at least 32 journalists have been killed and 15 are missing, despite a government program to protect them.

“The protection mechanism doesn’t work at all,” said Tijuana radio and television journalist Odilón García, who was under his protection for three years. “They give you a small phone and if something happens, you can call and the call goes to a central office that notifies the police, who will then locate you, and in the meantime, you’re already dead.”

Garcia’s own problem was finally resolved when the two people who were threatening him were killed. One was killed by organized crime, the other died of COVID-19 after the court ruled in Garcia’s favor and ordered the man to cover Garcia’s attorney fees and other damages his threats had caused.

Journalists and agencies point out that reports of threats are still not taken seriously enough and that when something does happen, the police are often slow to investigate.

More than 90% of the murders of journalists and human rights defenders remain unsolved, according to the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Population and Migration, Alejandro Encinas. CPJ, based in New York, puts the percentage at 95%.

There is a lack of political will to end impunity, in part because such a high percentage of cases are believed to be linked to public officials, according to Article 19, an international human rights organization that works to defend and promote freedom of expression. . That the president demonizes the press also contributes to hostility against journalists, according to Paula Saucedo, a lawyer with the organization’s local chapter.

“Theoretically, the state attacks the press,” he said.

In Tijuana, journalists seek protection among themselves. They have organized themselves into groups such as “Yes, I am a journalist,” which has a WhatsApp chat where they can alert each other to their whereabouts and any risk.

Maldonado dedicated his latest show to Tijuana crime scene photographer Margarito Martinez, who was shot multiple times in broad daylight on Jan. 17 as he got into his car outside his home. A week before that attack, Mexican journalist José Luis Gamboa died in the state of Veracruz, on the Gulf coast of Mexico, after being stabbed in a suspected robbery.

Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Carpio said they found no evidence that Maldonado’s murder was linked to his work. They also found no links between Martínez’s death and the attack on Maldonado. The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila, said that she will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the murders of the Tijuana journalists.

Maldonado had gone further than most journalists in publicly voicing his fears, flying to Mexico City in 2019 where he personally asked López Obrador for help during a televised news conference.

She obtained state protection and was assigned police officers to watch her house, but they only came by “from time to time,” said García, who met her in 1989 when they were starting their careers in the city of Tijuana.

Like Maldonado, Garcia said he will not censor himself, but he knows the deaths have a chilling effect, especially on young journalists.

“Many colleagues are afraid, of course,” Garcia said.

Among his family and friends, Maldonado did not speak about his fear, preferring instead to recount the latest adventures of his rescue cats. He had adopted five. He also had a pitbull dog, which his neighbors now take care of along with the other animals.

At her job, colleagues say she was known for her audacity, naming officials on her live show as incompetent, corrupt and/or linked to drug traffickers.

When he met with López Obrador in 2019, he told him: “I fear for my life” and described his years-long dispute with Jaime Bonilla, who was then a candidate for Morena, the president’s party. Later, Bonilla was elected governor of Baja California, where Tijuana is located. At the end of last year, he left the post.

Maldonado had recently announced that, after nine years of litigation, he had won his dispute with the communication company owned by Bonilla.

After his death, Bonilla posted an interview with Radio Formula on Twitter in which he denied any involvement and offered his condolences to his family. He pointed out that the legal dispute was against his company, not him, and that there was never anything personal between them.

López Obrador promised that there will be no impunity. But he also said don’t jump to conclusions.

García agreed, writing in a tribute to Maldonado on her Facebook page that many journalists like her have put themselves at risk for doing their job that “an aggressor can hide among so many enemies that are joining the communicators who say the truth”.

Renee Maldonado said that Tijuana journalists were like a second family to her aunt, who never had children. She added that her family is grateful for the outpouring of support they have received from members of the press around the world. Dozens of them attended her funeral this week.

“Journalists in Mexico and the world must follow their passion, always fight for the truth more than anything,” he said.