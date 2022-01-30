Mexican seeks to break it in Brazil, but not even Martino would call it

Alejandro Santana Viniegra with the Cruzeiro team

January 29, 2022 2:44 p.m.

The 19-year-old soccer player, Alejandro Santana Viniegra, a Brazilian striker with Mexican nationality, has signed for Red Bull Bragantino from Brazil and seeks to break it in order to be called up to the national team and be able to be present at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Mexican soccer player joins the current runner-up of the South American Cup and who finished in sixth position in the Brasileirao Series A; on the other hand, he joins Red Bull, one of the youngest squads in Brazil and with the greatest future.

Alejandro Santana Viniegra, already had the opportunity to debut in the maximum circuit in his time with the Brazilian team of Cruzeiro.

However, Gerardo Martino would not have contemplated him for future calls to the senior team, much less to be on the final list to play the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Summoned to the Mexican team

It was in November 2020 that he was called up to the Mexican Under-20 National Team, which was directed by Raúl Chabrand. This has been the only time they called him, because his father is Mexican, so he can represent the Tricolor.