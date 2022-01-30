Mexico presents five changes against Costa Rica; Funes Mori remains as starter

Gerardo Martino makes five changes to his starting 11 against Costa Rica, in relation to the last duel against Jamaica

MEXICO — Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino make five changes to the Mexican team in the match against Costa Ricaso they return to ownership Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona Y Edson Alvarezwhile Andrés Guardado and Néstor Araujo go to the bench.

Another novelty for the Ticos is that of Cesar Monteswhich jumps from the start to the Azteca field after overcoming the Covid-19 and return to the training of the Mexican National Team.

Edson Álvarez will be one of the starters against Costa Rica. picture 7

The last modification with respect to the 11 that the Argentine strategist used against Jamaica, where the tricolor obtained a tight victory, is the return to ownership of Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodriguez.

The changes are: Hirving Lozano for Uriel Antuna, Jesus Crown for Alexis Vega, Edson Alvarez for Andrew Saved, Cesar Montes for Nestor Araujo Y Louis Rodriguez for Jorge Sanchezwho was injured in the previous game and caused loss in the tricolor.

In this way, the alignment is as follows: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno and Jesús Gallardo; Carlos Rodríguez, Héctor Herrera and Edson Álvarez; Hirving Lozano, Jesus Manuel Corona and Rogelio Funes Mori.

JIMENEZ STILL ABSENT

On the other hand, Raul Jimenez remains absent, although making ‘group’ with the Mexican team.

Since before his arrival in Mexico, the Wolves striker was practically ruled out by El Tri for this FIFA Date, due to a calf muscle problem.