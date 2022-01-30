Miami actress loses job after criticizing police officer Jason Rivera’s funeral in New York on TikTok | Univision 41 New York WXTV

To actress Jacqueline Guzman It didn’t take him 30 seconds to express how he felt seeing several streets in New York City closed last Friday, while the police gave the last goodbye to Hispanic officer Jason Riverakilled a week earlier while attending a complaint of family violence in Harlem.
“This is fucking ridiculous… What would happen if someone had a heart attack in this area? No one could help him because everything is blocked by a fucking police (referring to Jason Rivera)”, censored the woman, born in Miami, Florida, while thousands of people and members of the different police forces of the city were part of the funeral.
I never imagined that clip, which was accessed by less than 300 followers at the time, would become one of those that go viral. The response of those who listened to his words, it was not positive for the actress of Cuban origin. Some users called her “insensitive”, while Patrick Lynch, president of the New York Police Benevolent Association, branded her a “hater” in the New York Post.
Another story of Jason Rivera
The murder of officer Jason Rivera shocked this city, known as the ‘Iron Babel’. The police reported that the 22-year-old, raised in upper Manhattan, had entered that body leaving in writing his desire to help others. He wanted to improve relations between the uniformed men and the community, through excellent service.
Rivera swore to himself that he would be good at “something as small as helping a tourist with directions (as in) helping a couple resolve a dispute and putting a smile on their faces.”
On January 21, together with his partner Wilbert Mora, 27, responded to a complaint of alleged family violence in Harlem. Around 6:30 in the afternoon they entered the apartment of the alleged facts, located at 135th Street and West 119th, in Harlem.
As Rivera and Mora proceeded to check on one of the people in the apartment, a third officer stood with a mother and child in the room. Suddenly, they heard shots. That third officer pulled the gun from him and shot the suspect, identified as Lashawn McNeill, 47just as he went for it.
The policeman Wilbert Mora fought for his life, but last Tuesday, January 25, he died. The suspect also died a day earlier, in the afternoon.
This Friday, January 28, was the official farewell of Agent Jason Rivera, with a sea of people pouring into the streets to pay their respects to the young man who He died trying to make a change, instead of criticizing.
Oblivious to that context or not, the actress Jacqueline Guzmán offered her expressions. A few hours later, the Face to Face Films agency reported through its social platforms that the artist is not part of her team.
“Face To Face Films has just been warned about an insensitive video involving one of our members, Jacqueline Guzman. Face To Face Films does not support and cannot condone these comments about the fallen Officer Rivera. As a result, she is no longer part of our company” reads his message.
Guzmán, on the other hand, deleted his TikTok profile. No more ‘vynilboobs’.
