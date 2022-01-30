MIR 2022 exam: the most asked specialties

Candidate for MIR 2022.

This Saturday, January 29, the exam called by the Ministry of Health to access one of the 10,634 places offered for Specialized Health Training took place throughout Spain. In the case of the degree Medicinethe offer is 8,188 beds to which they aspire 13,060 doctors52 percent of applicants to Spanish universities who completed their studies in 2021. Some candidates who have faced a MIR who has presented Substantial changes regarding the distribution of subjects.

Regarding the content of the test, which the graduates have classified as “medium” in difficulty, not only does the increase in difficulty in the questions with images stand out, which in this call has been placed at 25, but also the significant increase in the questions related to specialties Neurology, Psychiatry Y Otorhinolaryngology.

According to data collected by Medical Writingthe field of Neurology has been asked up to 21 times, six times more than in the last year, while Psychiatry has become one of the great protagonists by being present in 12 questions, compared to 5 in the 2021 MIR exam. Along the same lines, Otorhinolaryngologywhich was only asked four times in the previous exercise for doctors, has monopolized 10 questions in the MIR 2022.

These have not been the only specialties that have gained weight in this call. In this sense, they increase Digestivewith 18 questions (16 in the MIR 2021); Miscellanywith 17 (16 in the MIR 2021); infectiouswith 15 (14 in the MIR 2021); Endocrinologywith 15 (12 in the MIR 2021); Gynecologywith 12 (10 in the MIR 2021); Pneumology, with 13 (9 in the MIR 2021); Y nephrologywith 10 (7 in the MIR 2021).

The number of issues of specialties traditionally less present in the exercise has also increased, such as Immunology, with 5 (2 in the MIR 2021); Y Ophthalmologywith 4 (2 in the MIR 2021).

Specialties that lose weight in the MIR 2022

On the other hand, numerous medical subjects have experienced a significant loss of prominence in the exercise. Especially significant is the case of Rheumatology, which has gone from 15 questions in the MIR 2021 to 6 in the last exam. In this same line, they have also covered a smaller number of questions Cardiologywith 18 (19 in the MIR 2021); Statisticswith 7 (8 in the MIR 2021); Hematology, with 6 (7 in the MIR 2021); Y Dermatologywith 2 (5 in the MIR 2021).

On the other hand, three medical specialties have maintained the same number of questions as in the previous call. In this group are Traumatology (9), Pediatrics (8) and Urology (two).