Missing chips and privacy issues at Google cause alerts

1.- USA“We want chips!”

It’s not the apocalypse, but it does look like it. All the productive chain it is in crisis and, at least for now, there is no easy way out, much less a quick one. The world needs chips, but now! And in the US they are holding each other by the hair.

Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, warned about the “alarming” lack of chips, which could force factories to close.

Raimondo presented the study “Risks in the Semiconductor Supply Chain”, which ensures that manufacturers of automobiles or medical devices, among others, have gone from having enough microchip inventory to produce for 40 days in 2019 to having chips to continue producing for only five days in 2021.

Given this, any unforeseen event in the supply chain can have serious consequences for US production. The chips move this world and its economy. And as the good Flanagan of “What’s wrong with us?” would say: “We want chiiiiiiiiiiiiips!!!”.

2. “Don’t fool us, Google!” users demand.

It would seem that Google likes to get in trouble when it comes to handling data of its millions of users, and this time the accusation has to do with privacy not respected.

Apparently, Google tricked them into believing that they could prevent the business knew his location when in fact he was still accessing this information, and for that reason the attorneys general of three states in USA They have filed lawsuits against the firm.

A similar lawsuit faced Google in Australia, where a court ruled against it in April last year for misusing personal location data collected via Android phones between January 2017 and December 2018. Play fair, please! favor!

3. Chrome, pass me notices… but not that many

One of the results of the not so holy practices of Google is that every day more unwanted advertisements arrive on our devices and we are like “oh my God, they know everything about me”.

Google has begun to react to the wave of legal action that has come upon it and, according to Cnet.com, is testing in its Chrome browser a new technology called ‘Topics’, designed to protect user privacy without putting an end to Web advertising.

Topics uses software built into Chrome to monitor your browsing behavior. navigation and put together a list of five topics you think you’ve shown interest in over the course of a week.

Ben Galbraith, Senior Director of Management chrome product, said that this list of topics is used to provide websites with three topics each time users visit them, one for each of the last three weeks.

4. Dear customer: your order is already flying

There are times when hunger gives no respite and one wishes that the meal will come flying That is what will literally happen in the coming months in Brazil.

The Brazilian company iFood received this week the authorization from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) of Brazil to use drones to deliver orders.

But even though the license to iFood It covers the entire country, for now it only allows you to make deliveries with loads of up to 2.5 kilos over a maximum distance of three kilometers.

Soon, Brazilian users will see a notification on their cell phones that says: “Your feijoada is already flying.”

5. To misinform elsewhere!

That’s what YouTube seems to be saying to Dan Bongino, traditional panelist of the chain foxnews, who was banned by the platform this week from two channels with more than a million subscribers for misinforming about the pandemic.

“A warned soldier does not die in war” goes the old saying, but it is evident that Bongino cares little for having already received several warnings from YouTube and even that one of his channels was temporarily suspended at the beginning of January.

Bongino, a former New York Police officer, assured that this YouTube measure was an act of censorship. And not only the Google-owned company has it in its sights: Twitter has also been monitoring what it publishes about the coronavirus.

6. Ready for the Olympic Snow on Youtube

Last week we reported that Youtube I was saying goodbye to its original productions (sniff!), but this streaming giant will always have enormous entertainment alternatives for everyone, and if it’s live, even better.

Starting next February 4th and thanks to Clear Brand, millions of viewers in Latin America will be able to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics live through the platform owned by Google. The Beijing 2022 Games can also be seen through the application Olympic Channel Available on Roku, Amazon Fire Stck TV, and Android and iOS devices.

7. “Don’t play with bitcoin anymore,” the IMF tells El Salvador

Quite a bit of criticism has come out against the very pioneering and at the same time very quixotic implementation of the bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, but this time the voice comes from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The financial entity asked the Government this week to eliminate “the quality of legal tender” of bitcoin and expressed its “concern” about the issuance of bonds backed by cryptocurrency.

“The adoption of a cryptocurrency as legal tender implies serious risks for the financial and market integrity, the financial stability and consumer protection and may cause contingent fiscal liabilities”, warns the multilateral financial organization.

The proponent of the idea, President Nayib Bukele, reacted to this suggestion on his Twitter account by mocking the IMF with a meme from the American series “The Simpsons.” So much case does not seem to be going to do.