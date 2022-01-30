MLB Cuba denies entry to the country to Yuli Gurriel of Astros

yuli gurriel lived unpleasant moments, since according to various media the Government of Cuba denied him entry to the country. The player of the Houston Astros in the Major Leagues he could not access his homeland because he did not have the necessary permission to do so as a result of the desertion he made a few years ago.
The medium swingcompleto.com reported this Saturday, January 29, that the Government of Cuba did not allow Yulieski Gurriel to enter this nation on a trip that was scheduled to take place this weekend.
According to media close to Complete Swing, the Houston Astros player would travel on a private plane to Havana, the island’s capital, and later on the road to Varadero to visit his family.
However, this did not happen because hours before the ‘Pineapple’, a nickname by which she is known, received a notification from the immigration department informing her that she would not be able to enter the Antillean country.
Yulieski Gurriel had a ‘punishment’ by the Government of Cuba as a result of his defection from the National Team of this nation. This happened when they played the 2016 Caribbean Series, at which point he decided to stay in the Dominican Republic.
Adda Lavalle
