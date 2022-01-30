more than 10,000 people have already reserved their latest gadget

It’s not out yet, but Samsung’s The Freestyle mini projector is already a hit. What features make it so attractive?

Samsung gave the chime at CES 2022 by presenting a mini projector called The Freestyle that conquered us when we met him. Of course, we knew that its price was not going to be cheap, something that we confirmed later by confirming that would go on sale for 999 euros.

It seems that this high cost has not scared the public, which has already turned the gadget into a complete successAlthough it hasn’t even hit the market yet. As pointed out by SamMobile, more than 10,000 people have booked already The Freestyle. This is a surprising number, especially when we consider that not even a month has passed since the pre-sale phase opened. What does this projector offer to have conquered so many people in such a short time? Let’s find out.

The Freestyle, a mini projector that already conquers the masses

Just a few weeks after The Freestyle preorder went live, Samsung has already confirmed that more than 10,000 people have reserved the mini projector. It is a very important achievement, especially if we take into account that this device It’s not cheap at all Well, it’s close to 1,000 euros.

At the moment, The FreeStyle is in the pre-sale phase, although shipment is expected imminently to those who have booked it. In fact, if we try to buy it through the Samsung website, it tells us that the shipment is scheduled for January 14. In addition, the store also encourages us to buy a cover for the mini projector with a price of 50 euros. It is an expensive product, but the truth is that The Freestyle is a very, very complete entertainment gadget.

Analyzing its characteristics, we find that it can project an image to a 100 inch maximum size, you can enjoy movies as if you were in the cinema. In terms of image quality, the resolution is FullHD+ and is compatible with HDR10 and HDR10+ to deliver a crisp and colorful experience. The South Korean firm also promises a premium sound.

The Freestyle can always go with you thanks to its compact size, with a weight of 800 grams that facilitates its transport. In case you can’t plug it into power, you can connect an external battery to project images wherever you need. You will not have to worry about the surface, because this projector can emit an image anywhere.

As if this wasn’t enough, also automatically adjusts the image to the surface so you don’t have to worry about finding the perfect spot. Eye, that the device also a rotating design to project at the angle you need. For example, if you are in bed, you can see the image directly on the ceiling.

The benefits of The Freestyle do not end here, since it integrates Tizen OS as an operating system. What does this mean? That with the projector you can see content from streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ or Prime Video. In addition, it also has Google Assistant, Alexa and Bixby as personal assistants, to whom you can ask everything you need with just your voice.

In short, this Samsung mini projector is a very interesting device that you can put to various uses: show images during your work meetings, watch movies in a big way Or simply decorate the wall of your room with a nice image. More than 10,000 users have already been encouraged to buy it, you can be the next.

