Mothers and relatives of Cubans detained on 11J come out in defense of the regime: ‘I apologize to the country’

The propaganda of the Havana regime used mothers and relatives of Cubans detained and prosecuted for the peaceful protests of July 11 and 12, 2021 for clean your image.

“As a mother, I ask you to apologize for your mistake., who said it publicly and told me too… to excuse him. I apologize to the country and all the media. It was something he did without him knowing what he was into.” said Eudanis Campos Ramírez to the official Canal Caribe.

“There is nothing to try against the Revolution. You don’t have to throw stones, you don’t have to attack the population or the police. But they did it for fun“, said Regla Yolanda González Colón, mother of one of the accused.

Rule said “I have seen the trial very well from everywhere: the defense of the lawyers was very good, the Prosecutor spoke as she had to speak, the president of the room is objective, humane. I have nothing more to say”.

“They have treated him well. They have not mistreated him or anything. We have nothing against this because we are young. We study here. We have a little girl of eight months. He was born in a hospital here. We have nothing against this, what is the hype and things, but he himself has nothing against it,” he said. Keyla Dominguez Hernandez, wife of one of the indicted for 11J.

“Taking advantage of a mother who wants to see her son free at whatever cost to try to wash the face of the dictatorship that violates her is at least immoral. They disgust you!” said the activist. Saily Gonzalez Velazquez in Twitter.

The official television also used defense attorneys to show the supposed normalcy of trials against 9/11 protesters. The defense attorney Francisco Javier Tapia Pacheco said that “we freely exercised our right to defense. We were not subjected to any kind of pressure from anywhere“.

The defense attorney Ronmy Ruiz Gutiérrez He said “I had access from the beginning to be able to interview them in the penitentiary center where they were being held. He had access to the proceedings, that is, the preparatory phase file, the investigation that was being carried out”

Havana continues with the same accusations against the 11J protesters

The Official television insisted that the 11J protests were “riots, attacks and vandalism”, as well as in which the demonstrators were incited from the United States.

“Who dares to say that there were peaceful marches,” said Yojanier Sierra Infante, president of the Provincial Court of Havana, after listing that Police patrols, leaders’ cars were overturned, Molotov cocktails and stones were thrown.

Sierra said that in Cuba minors are not judged. However, this week The Attorney General’s Office recognized that 55 minors are among the 790 prosecuted for 11J.

The lawyer said that the trials were “a judicial act where the accused are heard and their statement is not cut off; where everyone appears with lawyers; where the evidence is practiced and the opportunity is given, even to the accused after seeing the evidence, to say if they want to contribute something more than what they saw; where witnesses are heard and anyone who wants to ask questions does so; where the accused have the right to the last word and freely express what they want”.

Sierra added that in the trials “the Prosecutor reaches his conclusions definitively, the lawyers modify and do what they consider procedurally with their conclusions and each one, from his report, offers the parts he wants. And after all that, when the trial ends, the court asks the Prosecutor’s Office, the lawyers, the defendants, the public present where the relatives were because they entered the family trials of the accused”.

Beatriz de la Peña La O, Chief Prosecutor of the Department of Criminal Proceedings of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, said that in the investigations of the detainees, “who are they? What level of education do they have? What did they do? What was their previous behavior?”

The more serious events occurred in La Güinera and Toyo, in Havana, in Holguín, in Cárdenas, Matanzas. “For these events they are being charged with more serious crimes. There were people who were shown to have participated in some events and were not brought to court,” said De la Peña.

Official television listed as the Most recurrent crimes for the 11J protests: contempt, attack, damage, public disorder and resistance. He avoided the questionable crime of sedition for which some Cubans were sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.