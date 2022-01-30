Natanael Cano apologized to Banda MS for his behavior after allegedly being booed

Natanael Cano was upset with Banda MS for booing (Video: TikTik/@jazmineselene)

On TikTok and Instagram Internet users spread a video where you can see how Nathanael Cano walks off the stage National Band Day, held in Los Angeles, California. As you walk, it is clear that flip the mic and even, would have raised the middle finger towards the promotional MS band.

Supposedly, the singer’s reaction it would have been because he was booed during his presentation as a surprise guest of Banda MS.

Among the comments on the broadcast video, Internet users commented: “How good for that audience, who located him, take advantage of it and save his money because his fame will not last long”, “Poor I would not like to be in his place I would continue singing there will always be people who loves you and people who don’t”, “He needs a good manager and someone to guide him and more to have humility”.

The young man responded to the controversy after the video went viral (Photo: Instagram/@natanael_cano)

After the video was circulating for several hours and more and more criticism arose, the Sonoran responded to the comments through his Instagram account, where apologized to the band for responding like that.

throughout his stories, the singer denied that there were boos, for which he assured that his annoyance was due to the fact that his band was kicked off stage early. Since he did not understand the situation, he would have also left the place and his first reaction was to make obscene signs to the band.

“There are always misunderstandings, but let them boo Natatyson, that if not. Y an apology to the MS Band, it was in the moment, it was instant. I felt a little sad, for X or Y reason they took my group out that I didn’t realize, I still had time, but they didn’t boo me, to Natatyson they never boo him”, said the interpreter of lying love.

Cano has recently been in the eye of the hurricane due to fights with other artists and their behavior (Photo: Instagram/@natanael_cano)

He also shared a video of how those present would have been enjoying his show and would not have treated him badly.

A few weeks ago the creator of the lying down He also made controversy for walking around Mexico City with a firearm in the hand. The young man bragged about how his walk through the city was being one of the calmest while pointing the gun.

“We move security rings to be able to move”, he said in his stories from Instagram.

Regional singer-songwriter’s firearm (Photo: Instagram screenshot/@natanael_cano)

The videos where he showed off the weapon were quickly disseminated and he responded annoyed to the media because The concerts he offered at the BB Auditorium, where he had a full house, would not have been publicized.

Despite the different criticisms he has received for his behavior, Nathanael has placed himself among the promising young singers of Mexico, because with his lying corridos he has managed to sold out in their presentations.

One of the achievements that most surprised fans of the Mexican regional is that Cano was announced for the Coachella Festival 2022, as well as MS Band.

The 20-year-old singer’s unique style has also made bad bunny, one of the most listened to artists internationally, proposed to sing a duet.

