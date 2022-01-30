Natanel Cano is booed in Las Vegas and leaves the stage annoyed | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- After two years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans of the band were happy to learn that this 2022 the celebration of regional Mexican music returns where artists such as Grupo Firme, Banda MS, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, Carín León, La Adictiva and others, gathered on January 28 in Las Vegas to celebrate this genre that has conquered thousands of fans.

In this presentation, the public knew that some musicians who were special guests of the event would perform, so they expected them to arrive celebrities who are placed as maximum exponents of the Mexican regionalbut it was a surprise for everyone when Nathanael Cano took the stage with the intention of impressing everyone.

Possibly, the performer known for his lying corridos never hoped that the audience would not take his arrival very well, because once on stage some spectators began to boo the sonorense and yelled at him to go away because they didn’t want to hear him sing.

This moment was captured on video that circulated on social networks and went viral in a matter of hours, there were even some users who are not fans of Cano’s music, but who felt sadness at the number of negative comments received from the public who attended the event in Las Vegas.

Although they also highlighted those comments that mentioned the lack of professionalism on the part of the artist, since in the clip it is possible to see that Nathanael leaves annoyed when they put an image of the MS Band on the screen behind him, making it clear that his turn was over and it was time to move on to the next performance.

Between this action and the booing, the young man turns his back on the attendees and He drops the microphone on the ground as he walks towards the salute.

Something that managed to surprise those who saw the video was that Natanel Cano was always accompanied by a security officer who did not leave him alone at any time during his show, either while he was on stage and even when he left.

In this visual material, users showed that this managed to divide opinions or question what they would have done if they were present, and there were those who pointed out that they thought it was in bad taste to have booed an artist even though it was not their taste, while others said he deserved it.

“I’m not a fan but even I felt bad”, “That’s how it had to be if there is no talent, out”, “With those attitudes of his it is nothing unless he goes down”, “How bad people, too He has talent (…) everyone has their audience, right, just like Nata still has, I’m not such a fan, but it’s too bad that people don’t have education. By going to this type of event, ” “I don’t like the way he sings but it must feel ugly”“People reap what they sow, that boy is cocky, he behaves like that in all the interviews I’ve seen of him,” were some of the expressions.

“There are always misunderstandings”

Once the video went viral on social networks, Natanael Cano went to his Instagram stories to clarify the situation and explain that you have never received negative comments from the publicbut on the contrary, he assured that everyone received him with emotion and shouts of joy.

Even the interpreter of “Exuberant Porte” shared a clip of his arrival at the event that was held in Las Vegas on January 28 and showed that the attendees applauded and ‘go with the flow’ during his presentation.