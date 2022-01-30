Nearly 5,000 flights canceled today as blizzard hits New York and other northeastern states

In areas like Orleans, Massachusetts, it is almost impossible to walk outside due to the heavy snow.

NEW YORK – More than 4,600 flights have been canceled this Saturday by the powerful snowstorm, described as a bomb cyclonewhich has been battering the northeastern United States since last night with temperatures well below zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) and strong winds.

As of 12:00 noon New York local time (5:00 p.m. GMT), 4,624 flights had been canceled in the country, according to the FlightAware tracking site.

A total of 891 were canceled at New York’s JFK airportanother 556 at the LaGuardia airfield, also in New York, and up to 608 were suspended at the Newark airport, located in the neighboring state of New Jersey.

The director of the New York Emergency Services, Jackie Bray, specified in a press conference that today 76% of flights have been canceled at JFK and 90% at LaGuardia, while Newark has left 85% grounded. of the planes they had planned to travel.

“The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds will produce dangerous snowstorms. from the mid-Atlantic coast and (the region of) New Englandfrom Virginia, to eastern Maine,” said the National Weather Service, which warned that “travel in these areas will be almost impossible today due to conditions.”

On the other hand, the director of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Janno Lieber, indicated that only two subway lines in New York have been closed due to snow and that the bus service has not been interrupted.

People shoveling snow at the Davis Square MBTA station in Somerville, Massachusetts. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

A man walks near a bus stop in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, during a winter storm. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The snowstorm that hit several parts of the northeastern United States this Saturday did not stop this runner in Somerville, Massachusetts. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

A father makes his way through the snow while guiding his daughter and their pet in Stony Brook, New York. Photo: Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

Snow covered cars in Stony Brook, New York. Photo: Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

Trains to Long Island are paralyzed

However, all the trains on the lines that go to Long Island have been suspended as a precaution, although he pointed out that he hopes that the service will be restored tomorrow.

Also, so far, half a thousand homes have suffered supply cuts in New Yorka number that shoots up to the tens of thousands in the state of Massachusetts, according to the CBS channel.

Snow is expected to reach 12 inches in many areas and as much as 24 inches in places like Massachusetts, including the metropolitan area around its capital, Boston.

New York Governor Katherin Hochul also warned of the low temperatures of less than 10 degrees centigrade (14 fahrenheit) and the cold winds that will hit throughout the night and asked citizens to exercise caution and avoid displacement, as the authorities of the other affected states have done.

From Virginia to Rhode Island to New Jersey to New York, policymakers have declared a state of emergency and many services and establishments have announced that they would not open their doors today.

