Neglected diseases: the importance of strengthening health systems and equity

Neglected Tropical Diseases (World NTD Day), is a group made up of 20 conditions such as Chagas disease, leishmaniasis, leprosy and geohelminthiasis (Getty Images)

Today marks the World Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases (World NTD Day), a group made up of 20 conditions like the disease Chagas, leishmaniasis, leprosy and geohelminthiasis that mainly affect the poorest populations and those with limited access to health services. They are so named by the World Health Organization, that I group them so that together they can improve their management.

“These diseases are considered neglected because, despite affecting more than 1.5 billion people in the world (this means that one in six people on the planet suffers from at least one of these diseases), they do not attract the attention that corresponds” , explained to Infobae Dr. Silvia Gold, President of the Mundo Sano Foundation.

The term “neglected” is sometimes said to refer to the pharmaceutical industry’s lack of interest in developing products due to not having a market. But how can diseases that affect 1/6 of the planet not represent a market? “This means that neglect is also in health systems, and in some way in society in general”said Gold, who is also a member of the “circle of founders” of the WHO Foundation and is a member of the Board of Directors of Uniting to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases and of the global Board of Directors of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative – DNDi.

Dr. Silvia Gold, President of the Mundo Sano Foundation

For the specialist, the most appropriate way to reduce the impact of these diseases is strengthen health systems and include neglected diseases at the first level of care. “These are diseases that can be avoided to a great extent and if they are not avoided, all of them can be treated.. It is an equity issue. That is why we have to remember that health is a human right and we must all work for it”, he said.

And he added: “With the new WHO roadmap, we have a great responsibility and the opportunity to join efforts to develop new health tools and implement measures that allow us to advance the NTD agenda and eliminate or control the diseases that affect our peoples so much, such as Chagas disease, dengue or geohelminthiasis” .

Chagas disease is one of the neglected diseases (ONU: news.un.org)

Mundo Sano and its commitment to Chagas

In 2021, Heads of State and Government of Ibero-America meeting at the “XXVII Ibero-American Summit”, held in Andorra, approved the Initiative “No Baby with Chagas: the road to new generations free of Chagas”.

This initiative, which aims to contribute to the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of Chagas disease, was proposed by the governments of Argentina and Brazil, and has the support of the Evandro Chagas Institute of Brazil and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), in addition to the Mundo Sano Foundation, which has been designated the Initiative’s Technical Unit.

This renewed commitment of the Ibero-American countries with international cooperation in health and specifically with people affected by Chagas disease is very hopeful. “This is a big step because it contributes to make this disease visible and position it on the global agenda, in addition to complementing the efforts that are being made in this same direction from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) together with other key actors”, said Dr. Silvia Gold, President of the Mundo Sano Foundation. “We are in the last decade of the 2030 Agenda, it is necessary to redouble efforts in the field of international cooperation and strengthen multilateralism,” said Ella Gold.

“Develop new health tools and implement measures that allow us to advance the NTD agenda and eliminate or control diseases that affect our peoples such as Chagas disease,” said Gold (Getty Images)

The initiative aims to contribute to the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of Chagas disease within the framework of the goals established in the WHO roadmap for Neglected Tropical Diseases (2021-2030) and the PAHO Framework for the Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and Chagas.

This collaborative effort shows that there is a will to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate actions towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. “We find ourselves in a very particular context, with a global agenda dominated by the pandemic. Making visible and positioning a neglected disease such as Chagas disease in the Ibero-American space acquires a very particular importance” Gold added.

Against poverty and inequality

Poverty is part of many parts of the world where these types of diseases occur. Photo: IPE

Dr. Gold has contributed to numerous scientific publications and has actively participated in international meetings and conferences on neglected tropical diseases, especially Chagas disease. In 2019, together with the Mundo Sano Foundation, it launched the global campaign “No baby with Chagas”, today declared Initiative “No Baby with Chagas: the path to new generations free of Chagas” by the Heads of State and Government of Ibero-America gathered at the “XXVII Ibero-American Summit”, held in Andorra.

For 27 years, Mundo Sano has been working to transform the reality of people affected by neglected diseases, diseases of poverty, of inequity, with serious consequences for health. These diseases are present mainly in the most vulnerable and marginalized populations in the tropical and subtropical areas of the planet.

Neglected diseases (Getty Images)

His work is linked and framed in the current regional and global strategies established by the WHO, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It is the only Latin American organization that is a member of Uniting to Combat NTDs, an initiative promoted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; We are part of the Soil-Transmitted Helminth Coalition and we are founding members of the Chagas Coalition. In addition, we actively participate in a wide and diverse network of partners to promote cooperation between countries, identify good practices and disseminate evidence-based information.

