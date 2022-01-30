Neither sad nor wishful. Elizabeth Gutiérrez reacts on Instagram and looks spectacular

Smiling. Happy. Calm. Beautiful. Sexy. Elizabeth Gutierrez just posted in a video on Instagram and despite the fact that William Levy announced their separation just a few hours ago, she looks gorgeous. Zero depressed. Zero sad. Zero crying. The actress and soap opera star appeared on the network walking like a model, wearing a fitted pencil skirt, with a Chanel bag in hand.

In the publication I only leave the “love and peace” icon. Nothing to indicate how your sentimental situation is with William Levly. But yes, his fans want him to leave it. And it is that beyond his success as an actor, The Cuban has an outstanding reputation as an infidel. There is no entertainment media that has not made a note Elizabeth’s possible ex highlighting rumors of infidelity with almost all the actresses with whom he starred in soap opera.

Beware that when seeing her in this video, many have asserted that the protagonist of “The Face of Vengeance” and “El Fantasma de Elena”, looks very similar to Khloé Kardashian.

